If you like connecting the dots of all things that make up Cynthiana and Harrison County’s past, then the Harrison County Historical Society might be just the thing for you.
According to Harrison County native and historian Bill Penn, the Society was officially created on Feb. 8, 1982, but actually came into existence in the 1970s.
“That date is what is given on the Harrison County Historical Society’s ‘birth certificate’, that was filed with the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort,” Penn said. “But it really came into existence at some point in the 1970s, with Christine Burgan and some others.”
He said the founding members of the Society included Ms. Burgan, Mildred Hehr, Paul Tucker, Hallie Martin, Dr. Norvel Manning and Mrs. J.W. Switzer.
Penn said the Society encourages new membership.
“Meetings are held at Ashford Acres, unless announced otherwise,” he said. “We have no meetings in December, January and February.”
Penn said membership in the Society includes a plethora of historical sources.
“Membership includes an informative newsletter, Harrison Heritage News, a journal of history and genealogy since 2000, with researched articles focusing on the people, places and historic events of Harrison County’s past, along with reports of the monthly meetings of the historical society, as well as news of exhibits and events at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum,” Penn said. “As editor, I try to document new material about the history of Cynthiana and Harrison County. There have been special issues on the five Cynthiana public schools, courthouse, founding of Cynthiana, historic houses, Civil War battles, covered bridges, county one room schools and cemeteries and so forth. John Hicks and Denny Lipscombe have continued offering interesting programs.”
Hicks is the current president of the Society and Lipscombe is the vice president, historian and treasurer.
The Society has quite a presence online, Penn said.
He edits the Harrison Heritage News, a comprehensive online newsletter that includes many interesting researched stories on all things Harrison County.
The cost to access the Harrison Heritage News is $12 for a mailed hard-copy of the newsletter and $10 for the online PDF version of the same.
That newsletter is a small piece of a much larger online website.
“The Harrison County History and Genealogy website (www.harrisoncountyky.us) is the creation of Phillip Naff, who is also the assitant editor of the newsletter,” Penn said. “Although he lives in Indianapolis, he has many ancestors in the county. He has written over 40 articles on county genealogy for the newsletter, and are archived on his website.”
That website has many resources, including topics like African Americans, Bible Records, Biographies, Birth Records, Cemeteries, Communities, Churches, Civil War Death Records, Funeral Records, Historical Timelines, Immigrants, Inventors, Maps, Marriage Records, Monuments and Memorials, World War I, World War II and many others.
The Society has also published important Harrison County history books, including Chronicles of Cynthiana (reprint), Harrison County History and Families, History of Cynthiana Public Schools, Harrison County’s Lost Buildings and Railroads in Harrison County.
Penn said the Society and the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum work hand-in-hand with each other.
“The Historical Society and the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum, although separate organizations, share the same goal of preserving and interpreting our county’s history,” he said. “Mary Grable, president, writes an informative Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum column in the newsletter that is used to describe and photograph new items in their collection and often will supplement the theme of the main newsletter article.”
Penn and Lipscombe are also co-administrators of the popular online Facebook site, independent of the Historical Society, “Take Me Home, to Cynthiana.”
On June 22, the Historical Society will give a special powerpoint presentation, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Cynthiana Christian Church, regarding the impact of two “wet-dry” elections held in Harrison County in 1907.
“Alcohol fueled so much of the history of Harrison County,” Lipscombe said in an e-mail two weeks ago. “After the elections, the entire economy of the county was changed, Lipscombe said. “Distilleries were shut down, saloons closed and employment dropped.”
The special presentation is free of charge and open to the public.
