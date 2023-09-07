Harrison County Girl Scouts kicked off their new membership year with a swim party held at the Cynthiana Country Club last Sunday. Senior Girl Scout Troop 776 visited the Cheese Store for beginning-of-the-year ice cream treats.
There’s a place for your school-aged girl in the world’s best organization for helping them discover who they are and how they want to change the world. For more information, contact Shelley at (859) 588-0587.
