The state of Kentucky boasts 143 high school agriculture education programs, according to the National Association of Agricultural Educators. Harrison County Schools is home to one of those programs, aiming to prepare students for life beyond high school.
Lacy Short, an agriculture teacher at the high school, said the program is tailored to Harrison County Students to best prepare them for the vast careers offered in the agriculture industry.
“A lot of our students go directly into the career field, whether they become full time or part time farmers, so I’m just trying to help to kind of prepare them for that transition,” Short said. “For those who do want to go onto higher education, I educate them about careers and the possibilities after high school.”
Through the agriculture program, students can take classes about farm business, veterinary science, agriculture sales, small animals, beef and equine studies, and more. The school also gives student the opportunity to maintain a farm and greenhouse.
Along with the program at the high school, Harrison County Schools has a Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter. All students enrolled in an agriculture class are enrolled as FFA members, thanks to member dues being funded by a grant at the school.
Short said the programs operate intercurricular, providing more opportunities for hands-on learning in the agriculture program. While the program is aimed to teach the basics of careers in agriculture, Short, a part time farmer herself, said the skill set students learn can be applied across all of their endeavors.
“We offer them and let them know about opportunities and career paths outside of these four walls, but we are also giving them leadership and team building skills and communication skills, and just those general skills that any student would need to be a member of society,” she said.
Students can be members of the FFA association until they are 21 years old, allowing for participation in cattle shows and other events after graduation. Short said the Harrison County FFA membership list usually hosts around 275 students.
In the upcoming year, Short will have the help from new Harrison County Schools hire Shelby Wright, a fellow agriculture teacher. Wright is a new teacher in the school system, but not new to agriculture education.
After graduating from Harrison County Schools, Wright went on to work in Campbell County as an agriculture teacher. Being able to watch students enjoy the education they receive keeps Wright involved in agriculture.
She hopes the program can provide a space where students feel like they belong and can explore their passions.
“It gives them an opportunity to gain hands-on work experience or participate in things that they might be interested in,” Wright said. “Even if they’re not specifically interested in an agriculture related career, they’re still learning workplace skills.”
The assistant to the superintendent Maria Bell spoke about the personal impact FFA and the agriculture program at Harrison County has had on her life. A mother of two, her oldest son spent a lot of time in high school involved with the future farmers program.
She said having a space where he could find and explore his own interest taught him some of the most valuable life skills he still uses today, such as public speaking and the importance of communication. She said FFA transformed her son from “a child in the shadows” to a thriving member of society.
“Coming from a rural county where so big of a majority of kids are farmers, and that’s their thing and agriculture teaches them how to use that and turn that into things that can be a career,” Bell said. “For as long as I can remember, we’ve had an amazing agriculture program.”
