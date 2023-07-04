It is important that the best and brightest young adults that are produced in small towns, like Cynthiana, stay there and prepare themselves to take up the mantle of leadership.
All too often, those young adults leave for greener pastures elsewhere, never to return to their hometown.
Not to say she will never leave Cynthiana, but Kirsten Griggs is one of those young adults that is preparing herself to take on a leadership role.
She is the daughter of former Cynthiana city commissioner Jada Walker Griggs, who was a part of the city leadership in recent years that helped resurrect the downtown area of Cynthiana, even during the COVID pandemic.
Kirsten was one of 22 Kentucky Community and Technical College System students selected to participate in a three-day Student Leadership Academy, June 27-29.
“The purpose of the Academy is to help guide, educate and empower the best student leaders in Kentucky and develop an identity that puts us on the path to become leaders in local, state and national situations in the future,” Kirsten said.
Each of the 22 students selected to participate in the program were hand-picked by the president of their individual college system within the KCTCS.
The KCTCS enrolls over 100,000 students, statewide, in over a dozen separate “colleges.” The Licking Valley Campus that Kirsten attends, is a part of the Maysville Community and Technical College system.
“I was nominated by the president of the MCTC, Dr. Laura McCullough,” Kirsten said. “During those three days, we focused on developing our leadership philosophy and empowering our abilities as leaders. During that time, I was mentored by Dr. Luis Ponjuan, a nationally recognized professor at Texas A&M and was the facilitator of the event.”
Kirsten is a full-time student at the Licking Valley Campus of MCTC and will soon earn her two-year associate’s degree in Arts and Humanities. She said she plans to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue her interest in philosophy and higher education.
“I’ve earned a spot on the Dean’s List and am also the president of Student Ambassador’s Program, which is the student government arm of the LVC,” she said.
More specifically, Kirsten is interested in helping those who are suffering from different forms of mental illness.
“I’m a member of my college’s chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and I’m a representative for the violence prevention team which is dedicated to preventing and raising awareness to physical violence,” Kirsten said. “I have worked alongside victim’s advocates, survivors and social workers. I have also led a new outreach ministry through my church to reach others locally and regionally to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Kirsten was also mentored and taught by several other leaders of the KCTCS. Two of those leaders were Dr. Natalie Gibson, Associate Vice President of Student Services and Dr. Larry Ferguson, CEO and President of the KCTCS. Also mentoring Kirsten and the other 21 participants in the Academy were Dr. Reneau Waggoner, Chanselor of KCTCS and Chief of Staff, Hannah Rivers.
“It was a very humbling experience to be considered one of the top student leaders in the state,” she said. “I’ve learned to not only how to approach my leadership style, but also how to share ideas and how to enhance myself into a well-rounded leader.”
Like all good leaders, Kirsten has a vision for the future.
“I want to see my college and community grow and flourish,” she said. “My vision is to unify and join forces with other leaders around the Commonwealth to put these ideas in motion. I’m proud that I was able to experience this Academy and that someone saw my hard work and realized I have the potential to remarkable things and achieve what some think might be impossible. I will continue to engage, advocate and help others wherever I may throughout my lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.