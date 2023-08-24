The 2023-24 4-H Program year starts on September 1. We are so excited for the offering that Harrison County 4-H has for its members. The clubs and activities include (but may not be limited to): art, beekeeping, cloverbud club, communications club, cloverbud cooking, beginner cooking, advanced cooking, country ham, dog, embroidery, horse, horticulture, Jr. Homemakers, knitting, land judging, livestock, livestock skillathon, outdoor adventure, photography, poultry, quilting, rabbit, market rabbit projects, outdoor adventure, sewing, shooting sports, social media club, teen council, tractor driving and lawnmower, ukulele, and young entrepreneurship.
Information regarding the events above and additional opportunities are posted in our monthly newsletter and shared on our Harrison County Extension webpage and Harrison County 4-H Facebook page. The best way to receive up to date information on any activity or club is by signing up for 4-H with our new enrollment form.
New enrollment forms we be available and collected at the Extension Office (and will continue to be accepted throughout the year). All 4-Hers (even returning members) need to complete the 2023-24 form to be enrolled in any of the clubs/activities that they’d like to participate in for this year. The sooner these forms are completed and returned to the Extension Office, the sooner 4-Hers will be added to our text and email lists to receive notifications on any of the projects marked of interest on the enrollment form. For more information, please contact Shannon.farrell@uky.edu or call the extension office at 859-234-5510.
