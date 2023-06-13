Flippo joins Boyd's Station as Reinke Grant winner

Don’t be surprised if you see some young adults out and about in Cynthiana carrying camera bags with them, this summer. They are just the latest group of Boyd’s Station Project 306.36 photojournalists and writers, learning about Cynthiana and Harrison County.
One of those photojournalists is Lukas Flippo. He is 22 years old and attends Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He is the winner of the Reinke Grant for Photojournalism.
“For the first time, we had over 100 applicants for the different grants we offer at Boyd’s Station,” Boyd’s Station Project founder Jack Gruber said, a USA Today photojournalist in his own right.
Flippo has interned at the Sun Herald and the Mississippi Free Press, and he was a Pulliam Fellow at the Indianapolis Star in 2021. His work has been published in national publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, and the Wall Street Journal.
As a first-generation student at Yale University, he currently studies Visual, Literary, and Performative Cultures within American History, as well as journalism and Russian. Flippo is from Amory, Mississippi, a small town he says that, “is located about 35 miles south of Tupelo.”
He said that Yale, one of the most well respective institutions of higher education in American, has an enrollment of about 6,000 students and is located in the heart of New Haven.
“New Haven is a city of about 160,000 people, so it was something of a culture shock for a young man coming from a small town like Amory,” he said. “But the big city really made me appreciate my small town roots.”
It was that very experience living in a big city that attracted him to apply for the Boyd’s Station Project’s Reinke Grant.
“I was working at USA Today as an intern and happened to meet Jack there,” Flippo explained. “He told me about the grant and what Cynthiana and Harrison County were like. It sounded like an opportunity for me to get back to the small town environment that I grew up in.”
It’s that small town mindset that Flippo hopes to tap into while he lives here this summer.
“I’m very interested in finding out what small towns and small counties are going to do in the next few decades to reinvent themselves,” he said.
Flippo is also interested in talking with local folks, particularly younger adults, to find out why they either choose to stay here or opt to move away to find something different.
“I’m really going to focus on three things that are of particular interest to me,” he said. “They are the myths, legends and traditions in rural areas like you have in Cynthiana and Harrison County. How do those three forces impact whether young adults choose to stay or leave, when it comes time to choose a career path.”
Flippo said he is the first person in his family to attend college, with his older two brothers both being military veterans.
“I guess I’m the black sheep of the family for not joining the military,” he laughed. “I think my parents wanted me to become a doctor or a lawyer, but that’s not the path I wanted to follow. They have been supportive of me, though.”
He said he is looking forward to meeting as many people in Cynthiana and Harrison County as he can, so he can document how lives are played out here.
“There are a lot of similarities between where I grew up and what I have seen so far in Cynthiana and Harrison County,” he said.
