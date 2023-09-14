Editors note: All of the statistics included in this story are based on census figures from the United States Department of Agriculture, from 2017. More up-to-date figures should be released within the next few months. The USDA updates the data on farming every five years. The most recent update was to have happened in 2022, but has been delayed due to the pandemic.
Farmers are the life-blood of our country. We assume there will always be food available at our local grocery stores, but that is based on the assumption that farmers will always be there to produce the food that we need, be it fruits and vegetables, beef, pork or poultry.
Harrison County has always been considered a rural community, but with an ample supply of industry. Interestingly, the raw numbers still show that farming in Harrison County is viable, though it is tougher and tougher for farmers to show a profit from the sales of their livestock or crops.
According to the most recent census figures, Harrison County has 1,138 farms within its borders. The total acreage of those farms comes to 167,635.
According to the USDA, the average sized farm in Harrison County is made up of 147 acres, with the median size farm being comprised of 76 acres.
Of those 1,138 farms in Harrison County, 70 of them are in the range of 1 to 9 acres. There are 348 Harrison County farms between 10 and 49 acres; 446 farms between 50 and 179 acres, 212 farms between 180 and 499 acres, 50 farms between 500 and 999 acres and 12 farms in the county larger than 1,000 acres.
The actual number of farms in Harrison County has seen a 7% increase since 2012. The total acres in farmland, within Harrison County has also increased, but only by 2%. The average farm size has seen a 5% decrease, however.
Unfortunately, the per farm average of money made has seen significant decreases from 2012 to 2017. The market value of products sold averages $30,849, which is a 9% decrease in total sales. Farm-related income has dropped by 49% since 2012 and government payments, or subsidies, has decreased by 27%.
In Harrison County, as of 2017, 58% of farmland is used for crops, such as corn, tobacco, soybeans, or the like, while 42% of Harrison County’s farmland is utilized for livestock and poultry.
Land usage for farms in Harrison County can be broken down into the following categories: cropland (42%), pastureland (37%), woodland (16%) other (5%).
The vast majority of farmers in Harrison County are between 35 and 64 years of age, ringing in at a staggering 1,141 farmers. The next age group claims 537 farmers who are 65 or older, and 220 farmers in Harrison County are younger than 35. (Note, there are many farmers in Harrison County that fall into the tenant farmer category, meaning they farm, but are not technically land-owners.)
Acreage of crops raised in Harrison County include: Forage crops (hay and haylage) include 44,149 acres, soybeans include 4,999 acres, corn (for grain) includes 4,934 acres, tobacco includes 2,483 acres and wheat for grain includes 748 acres.
As far as livestock in Harrison County is concerned, the following is the number of livestock that are included in the census for Harrison County, as of 2017: Broilers and other meat-type chickens -- 315; cattle and calves -- 33,633; goats--805; hogs and pigs--153; horses and ponies--1,327; laying chickens--2,426; pullets--260; sheep and lambs--1,285.
Finally, 74% of the farms in Harrison County have internet access, 3% sell directly to consumers, 21% hire farm laborers and 96% are considered to be family farms.
So if you have an opportunity, thank a farmer for the hard work they put in, especially for the meager profits they make.
