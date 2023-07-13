The Harrison County Fair begins on Saturday, July 15, and runs through Saturday, July 22. A final fair day will be held on Saturday, July 29. The Midway, with carnival games and rides, will open on Monday, July 17, and will run through the end of the fair on July 22.
Admission for each day of the fair is $10 per person, with children two and under admitted free. Admission tickets must be taken to the carnival ticket booth to obtain a wrist band that entitles persons to ride all the Midway rides on the night of purchase.
Here are the major events that will take place at this year’s fair:
SATURDAY, JULY 15
- The Miss Harrison County Pageant will take place at the McCauley building at noon.
- Also on that night, in the center ring at 5 p.m., there will be the Harrison County Fun Horse Show.
- At 7 p.m., there will be a KTPA truck and tractor pull at the track.
- Also on Saturday, the hog show will take place at 9 a.m., in the barn.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
- ADGA Open/4-H/FFA dairy goat show will be held at the barn, at 9 a.m. (registered by 8:30 a.m.)
- On Sunday, July 16, there will be a free family gospel sing, beginning at 6:30.
- From 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., exhibits of non-perishable items at the 4-H, FFA and Floral Hall may be brought and entered into the various competitions.
MONDAY, JULY 17
- 9 a.m. until noon--All Floral Hall exhibits to be entered. (4-H, FFA and adult exhibits.)
- Dairy cattle show at 1 p.m., at the barn
- Sheep Show — market lambs, breeding classes at 6 p.m., at the barn.
- Kid activities at 6 p.m., in the center ring, sponsored by Community Action Council.
- Touch-A-Truck, at 6 p.m., in the center ring.
- Zero-turn lawn mower driving contest, from 6-9:30 p.m.near the center ring.
- Baby Show at the McCauley Building, at 6:30 p.m. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
- Lawn Tractor Pull begins at 7 p.m., at the track.
TUESDAY, JULY 18
- Open 4-H/FFA Boar goat show, at 10 a.m., in the barn (registration by 9 a.m.)
- Beef show at 6 p.m., in the barn (registration by 5 p.m.)
- Miss Teen Harrison County Pageant, at 7 p.m. in the McCauley Building.
- Donkey racing at 7 p.m. in the center ring.
- Tractor tug pull at 7 p.m., at the track.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
- Poultry show at 5:30 p.m., in the barn.
- Miss Pre-Teen Pageant at 6 p.m., in the McCauley Building.
- Pony pull to be held at 7 p.m., in the center ring.
- Tractor tug pull, at 7 p.m., at the track.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
- Land Judging will take place at 9 a.m.
- 4-H tractor driving and lawn mower contest, at 1 p.m.
- Children’s Show with the Little Miss/Mister, Little Princess/Prince and Tiny Prince/Princess classes, at 5:30 p.m., in the McCauley Building.
- KITPA-Sanctioned Pull, at 7 p.m., at the track.
- 4th Annual Pedal Tractor Pull at 7 p.m., in the center ring.
- Family Fun Night at 8 p.m., in the center ring.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
- Power Wheels Demolition Derby, at 7 p.m., in the center ring.
- Harrison County 4-H Style Revue, at 7 p.m., in the McCauley Building.
- Battle of the Bluegrass Pull, at 7 p.m., at the track.
- Greased Pig Contest, at 9 p.m., at the center ring.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
- Harrison County Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast, at 9 a.m., at the McCauley Building.
- Rabbit show, at 5 p.m., in the barn.
- Rocky Mountain Tennessee Walking Horse Show, at 6:30 p.m., at the center ring.
- Tractor Speed Pull, at 7 p.m., at the track.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
- BBQ cookoff, at 5 p.m., at the McCauley Building, sponsored by WCYN.
- Cornhole tournament, at 6:30 p.m., at the barn.
- 6th Annual Kentucky Youth Rodeo, at 7 p.m., at the center ring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.