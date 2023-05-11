For the second year, 4-H has partnered with the Cynthiana Chamber, Field and Main Bank, and other volunteers to offer a Young Entrepreneur program. This has been a successful endeavor for young people ages 9-18 who have dreamed of starting their own business or maybe already have, but want to do more with it.
In this program, participants complete a series of workshops that focus on business plans, marketing, obtaining a micro loan (if desired), and record keeping; to help young entrepreneurs in their quest for success.
Our participants have already been offered three opportunities to set up as a vendor and are heading into the summer months of many more opportunities.
If you or someone you know, ages 9-18, would like a last-minute chance to join the club and begin selling a product or service this summer; there is one more chance before the fall to do so. A meeting has been scheduled at the Extension Office at 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25. Participants are welcome to come with a ready-made presentation on their project (or will have some time to develop a presentation during the meeting) to share with the group after they’ve had some time to work on their business plan, develop marketing strategies and identify a budget.
For more information, please contact shannon.farrell@uky.edu or call the extension office at 859-234-5510.
