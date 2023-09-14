If a farmer in Harrison County needs help in identifying ways to increase their productivity, or their bottom line on a financial statement, all they have to do is get in touch with the Harrison County Extension Office.
So just exactly what is the “Extension Office” and what services do they provide?
Jessica Barnes is the Harrison County Extension Agent for Agriculture. She is a 2010 graduate of Harrison County High School and then earned her Associate’s Degree from BCTCS in 2012. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from UK in 2014 and her Master’s Degree, also from UK, in 2016.
She explained the origin of the “Extension Office.”
“The Extension Office is through the University of Kentucky,” she explained. “UK is a land-grant university and it has three main prongs, as it relates to farming. First there is the teaching aspect, then the research aspect and finally the extension of those first two prongs to farmers who might need our help.”
She said that in the beginning, at about the turn of the 20th century, UK provided help directly to farmers and their farms.
“Then the wives of farmers chimed in and said they needed some assistance in the homemaking part of their lives, which led to Family and Consumer Science being implemented,” Barnes said. “The next advancement that was made was to include the children of those farmers, which directly led to 4-H programs being brought on board.”
She said the majority of her job is to meet with farmers who might need assistance to share with them the latest and best practices for them.
“My primary job is to help them improve their operations and make sure their bottom line is where they want it to be,” Barnes said.
She said that little things like fungi or pests can sprout into crop-killers, which can be devastating to a farm operation. She said that with livestock, there are issues that might threaten the viability of a herd.
“Most of the time, a farmer will contact us if there is an issue with their crops or their livestock,” she said. “Usually, I can identify a fungus that is threatening a crop or parasites that might threaten livestock. But if I run into something that I can’t identify, I will take a sample to UK to have it diagnosed.”
Barnes said that as a young woman, she sometimes runs into veteran farmers who might question her advice.
“But that really hasn’t been much of an issue at all,” she said. “Gary Carter was the agriculture agent that I replaced and he was my mentor. He would take me with him and introduce me to farmers, which was so valuable to me. I can’t thank him enough for that kind of help.”
She said the busiest time for her to make site visits to Harrison County farms usually comes in the spring of the year when crops are being planted or are just in the initial growing stages.
She also said the educational classes that are made available for farmers to find out the latest and greatest trends in farming, are held in the winter months.
“It would be useless to have classes at our office during the Spring, Summer or Fall, because farmers just would not be able to attend,” Barnes said. “In the winter months they are not nearly as busy.”
She gave an example of some testing that was done at UK in 2017, or so.
“A lot of our local farmers were feeding cattle and other livestock hay, and some of them were dying of malnutrition,” Barnes said. “It turns out the hay they were being fed was lacking nutrients. It looked like hay and smelled like hay, and the cattle were eating it like they usually do. But cattle were dying of malnutrition. They were dying because it also happened to be a wet, muddy winter, and the cattle were expending more energy than they were receiving from the hay they were eating. Through research, we discovered that the cattle needed to have their diet supplemented with grain.”
She said that another important service provided to farmers is the rental of expensive farm equipment, through the Harrison County Beef Cattle Association.
“A lot of the equipment that farmers need to use is just so expensive that it would not be cost effective at all for them to try to purchase what they need,” Barnes said. “We are able to rent to them a lot of the equipment they might need, at a very reasonable price.”
The equipment that is available for rent to farmers, includes no-till drills, lime spreaders, chain drags, cattle working equipment and pasture sprayers.
“Equipment like that makes a huge difference, especially for smaller farms,” she said. “I come from a farming family, and my husband and I both still farm. We know the issues that are important to farmers.”
