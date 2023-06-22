If you’ve ever driven past Cynthiana Fire Station #1 on East Pleasant Street, chances are you’ve instinctively raised your hand out of the car window to greet the firemen stationed there. Perhaps you’ve even received a friendly wave in return from a fella with a big mustache, a little firefighter pen proudly displayed in his shirt pocket, and the word “Chief” embroidered above the letters J. Sanders.
Jay Sanders has dedicated 27 years of his life to the Cynthiana Fire Department, progressing through the ranks with five years as a firefighter, five years as a lieutenant, two years as assistant chief and the past 15 years as fire chief.
Chief Sanders possesses an uncanny ability to know everyone, and in turn, everyone seems to know him. It doesn’t matter where or when you encounter him, whether it’s 7 p.m. at Walmart or amidst the bustling lunch rush at Biancke’s, he will always find someone to engage with and converse.
”I believe it’s the public servant in me,” Sanders said.
As fire chief, he has made it his mission to encourage his department’s personnel to actively participate in and contribute to the community, because, as he aptly put it, “at the end of the day, we are public servants.”
When you talk to his longtime colleague Wagner Perrin, who has shared 25 of years of firefighting experience with Chief Sanders, tales about the chief’s mischievous escapades as a younger firefighter comes to light. Perrin will tell story after story, each more amusing than the last.
“When I was working with him as an engineer he was always getting into shenanigans. Firecrackers in pop cans, he lit off a bottle rocket and shot it down the kitchen hallway while a bunch of us were doing dishes,” Perrin said.
However, Perrin is quick to highlight that despite Chief Sanders’ affinity for mischief, he possessed an unwavering sense of responsibility when it mattered most.
”But, whenever it was time to get serious, Jay was right there, ready to go,” Perrin said. “That’s just the way he is”
As you delve further into Chief Sanders’ professional reputation, talking to other firefighters who have worked alongside him, a distinct trait emerges: Chief Sanders is a firefighter through and through.
Whether it was a county fire that the city rushed to or vice versa, the rank structure didn’t seem to apply when you were on a fire call to Chief Sanders. Perrin said Jay always worked with the crew.
“I’ll tell you something you don’t see a lot, if there was a second alarm fire call, Jay will go up to the guy in charge and ask if they were good, and if they said yes, Jay would be grabbing a hose to start putting the fire out.” Firefighter Nicholas Carson said.
On July 31, Chief Sanders will retire, passing the torch to Bob Chaffee, who will assume the position of fire chief.
So, if you happen to find yourself strolling through downtown Cynthiana, chances are high that you’ll cross paths with Chief Sanders during your outing. If you do, don’t hesitate to offer a friendly wave and a warm, “How ya doin’?” More often than not, you’ll leave that conversation with a smile on your face and a heart full of laughter.
