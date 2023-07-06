Anna Mae Gillispie Currans will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 16, 2023. She was born to Charley and Nannie Gillispie, in Hinton, Kentucky. She has shared her memories of those early Hinton years in a book titled, “A Little Girl from Hinton.”
Anna Mae and her husband, Russell, and their six children (Gregg, Mike, Wayne, Gerald, Jean and Sue) moved to Western Hills, in Cynthiana, in 1956. Although she is now living at Pleasant Meadows, in Frankfort, her heart and memories are still with her many friends in Cynthiana.
She has five living children. Her son, Gerald, passed to heaven on Jan. 15, 2023. She has 14 living grandchildren, one deceased grandson, 36 great-grandchildren and one deceased great-grandchild. Anna Mae also has 20 great-great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.
Anna Mae is a member of the Hinton United Methodist Church and has attended the Cynthiana First United Methodist Church for over 30 years.
Always active, Anna Mae played golf, bowled and walked three miles a day for most of her life. When she was well into her 80’s, she was still walking in the annual Bluegrass 10K in Lexington. She won many golf trophies playing in the Central Kentucky Women’s Golf Association. She also won several bowling trophies and awards.
For several years, Anna Mae owned and operated the Ra_Cur Shop, located on Pike Street. The name of the store came from Russell-Ann Currans. In this children’s clothing store, she loved meeting families with children, developing many relationships and making many friends. She treasures those memories and those dear people.
Anna Mae was very creative. In her early years, she belonged to the Harrison County Homemakers and made many household items, e.g., trays, woven stools, etc., that are still treasured by her family,
Then for many years, until she could no longer see well enough, she made hundreds, maybe thousands, of now-treasured ceramics, including making Christmas ornaments every year, for each family member for over 40 years.
A Little Girl From Hinton proudly and gratefully calls Cynthiana her home. No one ever loved their hometown and its residents more than Anna Mae loves Cynthiana. She reared her six children here, welcomed their friends and her friends in her home and life.
She proudly stood at her husband’s side as they built hundreds of homes in Harrison County. She played and prayed with her many close friends. She laughed and cried and lived a blessed life here in her wonderful hometown.
Thank you Cynthiana, for the love, the friendship and the memories. Thank you God, for a wonderful 100 years of life!
Friends and family are invited to Anna Mae’s Birthday Celebration, which will be held at the Cynthiana Christian Church, on July 15, from 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 202 North Main Street, in Cynthiana.
