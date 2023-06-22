The Experimental Aircraft Association (EEA) Young Eagles program launched in 1992 to give young enthusiasts ages 8-17 years old the opportunity to go flying in a general aviation airplane.
Worldwide, over 2.3 million young kids have participated in the Young Eagles program. Once again that opportunity returned to the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport.
Much like any event in our small community, it required a lot of volunteer help. Local pilots donated their time, their airplane and their fuel to take the children up and around our town in a traffic pattern so every child had a chance to see where they live from the sky.
The plane ride is about 20 minutes long and flies over downtown Cynthiana, farms out in the rural part of the community and then back again to the airport.
All of this is free of charge to the children, and they are able to gather valuable time that they can use in the future if they want to obtain their pilots license.
Once the children are finished, they enter their names in the official log book, where it becomes part of the official World’s Largest Log Book located at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
