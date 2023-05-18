10 years ago . . . May 16, 2013Births announced this week are: Megann Grace Inez Click was born to Amy Renee Thomas and Sidney Allen Click on March 7, 2013. Casen Evan Fields was born to Myah Fields and John Fields on April 8, 2013. Trey Alan Wood was born to Lucas and Stephanie Wood on March 26, 2013.
Brooke Razor graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Kentucky, on May 5, with a B.S. in Psychology and a minor in Philosophy. She has a received a full tuition merit scholarship to the Villanova University Law School. Brooke is the daughter of Bow and Lynne Switzer.
The Cynthiana-Harrison County Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its 15-member inaugural class of inductees, to be enshrined in the Hall on June 29. Those inductees include coaches Don Snopek, Mac Whitaker, Ronnie Herrington and Jimmy Whitaker. Players to be inducted include Cynthiana High School alums Hervey McClellan and Bill “Butch” Nichols, along with HCHS alums Mark Clifford, Dion Newby, Shon Walker, Kiley Vaughn, Chris Snopek, Will Renaker, John Hampton, Brad Allison and Jody Crump.
25 years ago . . . May 21, 1998Births announced this week are: Amelia Madison Bolin was born to Candy and Greg Bolin on April 28, 1998. Mason Scott Lanter was born to Scott and Susan M. Lanter on May 12, 1998.
Kelly Grear is this week’s Student of the Week at Harrison County High School. She is a senior at HCHS and her activities include being a member of the National Beta Club, Biology Club, SADD, Hi-Lights Newspaper co-editor, Buddies to Youth and Who’s Who Amont High School Students. She is the daughter of David and Kathy Grear.
The Tee Par Tee Couples Golf Tournament was held last weekend at the Cynthiana Country Club. The 18-hole Tournament consisted of nine holes playing best ball, followed by nine holes of alternate shot. The 18-hole combined winners included Danny and Gail Chouinard who were the low-gross winners, with Richard Wilson and Laura Gillis finishing second. In the 18-hole low-net division, the winners were Shearl and Vicky Moore, with Gary Taylor and Martha Brown taking second place.
50 years ago . . . May 17, 1973Births announced this week are: Jason Clay Wade was born to Mr. and Mrs. David Clay Wade on May 9, 1973. Gale Thomas Drake was born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Drake on May 8, 1973. Charles Wayne Hargis was born to Mr. and Mrs. Herman Logan Hargis on May 10, 1973. Angela Beth Herrington was born to Mr. and Mrs. Tery Ott Herrington on May 8, 1973.
Harrison County High School senior Rick Perraut has been notified that he received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. About 11,000 recommendations for USAFA slots are received each year, with only 1,400 appointments named. He was appointed by Kentucky Sen. John Sherman Cooper.
Five young men and five young ladies advanced to the State Bowling Tournament, to be held this coming weekend at Bel-Aire Lanes, in Cynthiana. The girls who will compete include Sheila Whitaker, Janice Plummer, Vickie Barnes, Judy Richardson and Debbie Hess. The boys who advanced to the State Tournament include Mike Rice, Mike Wachter, Tim Rice, Jackie North and Tod Hill.
