10 years ago . . . May 23, 2013
Births announced this week are: Casen Evan Fields was born to Megan Fields and Josh Fields on April 8, 2013. Macie Marie Mynear was born to Sarah Rector and James Mynear on May 2, 2013. Danile Josiah Lee “Danny Jo” Wilson was born to Thomas and Layla Wilson on Jan. 7, 2013.
The Harrison County Fillies softball team claimed the 38th District title with a 14-4 win over Nicholas County, on Tuesday night in Falmouth. Ashley Coppage bashed her 18th home run of the season to get the scoring started. She finished the game with four hits in four at-bats, scored three runs and had seven RBIs.
25 years ago . . . May 28, 1998
Births announced this week are: Madison Elizabeth Case was born to to Tommy and Melissa Case on May 15, 1998. Kathryn Pierce Tibbens was born to Rex and Amy Tibbens on April 13, 1998.
The Cynthiana-Harrison County municipal swimming pool, located on the Hilltop, will open for the season on Sunday, May 31. Hours for the pool will be noon to 6 p.m., Monday thru Saturday and 1 p.m. til 6 p.m. on Sundays. Cost for swimming is $2 per person.
Cynthiana High School graduate and current commissioner of the KHSAA, Louis Stout, will be the featured speaker at this year’s graduation exercises for HCHS seniors. Mr. Stout is the first African-American to ever become the head of any state’s athletic association.
50 years ago . . . May 24, 1973
Births announced this week are: Eric Michael Lind was born to Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Lind on May 9, 1973. Jason Mark Roberts was born to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth W. Roberts on May 13, 1973. Traci Joy Hillman was born to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Hillman on May 13, 1973. Sabrina Gayle Bruin was born to Mr. and Mrs. L. C. Bruin on May 16, 1973. Christopher Wayne Turner was born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard W. Turner on May 19, 1973. Heather Michelle Lonaker was born to Mr. and Mrs. George Lonaker on May 17, 1973. Nathan Waymon Mills Shirley was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Anson Shirley on May 18, 1973. Brandon Keith Redden was born to Mr. and Mrs. Alan R. Redden on May 14, 1973. The Harrison County Thorobreds captured the 37th District baseball crown with a pair of victories last weekend. The Breds unseated Bourbon County in the first round, 15-3, then got past Paris, in a squeaker, 5-4. Mark Clifford got the win in both games, pitching a complete game against Bourbon County and coming on in relief in the win over Paris. Mike Wachter slammed a three-run homer in the title game victory over Paris for the game winning hit.
