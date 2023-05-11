10 years ago . . . May 9, 2013Births announced this week are: Carl Xayne Hounchell was born to Ashley Hounchell and Zach Charles on March 12, 2013. Adalynne Michelle Kiskaden was born to Kayla Kiskaden on Jan. 2, 2013. Dawson Allen Wagoner was born to David Wagoner and Sabrina Hill on March 7, 2013.
Two new officers have joined the Cynthiana Police Department. Ptl. Shaun Rains and Ptl. John Bright Jr. have joined the force. Rains is from Whitley County and Bright is from Henry County.
The Mother-Daughter Look-Alike Contest, sponsored by the Cynthiana Democrat, chose Kathryn Sowder and her mother, Gaye Noble, as the winners of the Mother’s Day contest. First runners-up in the contest were Alexa Biddle and Sherri Philpott. Second runners-up were Melissa and Ava Craig.
25 years ago . . . May 14, 1998Births announced this week are: Lauren Mary Aubrey was born to Michael Aubrey and Cathy King on April 23, 1998. Tatum Elaine Bell was born to Angela Mahorney and Chad Bell on May 1, 1998. Derrick Tilden Chapman was born to Ricky and Ruthanne Chapman on April 23, 1998. Nathaniel Gene Dailey was born to Nancy Dailey on April 23, 1998. Lucas Tyler Foster was born to Wes and Jacqueline Foster on April 20, 1998. William Lee Hicks was born to Michael Lee and Veronica Lynn Hicks on April 23, 1998. Larah Kathlene Kendall was born to Larry and Debbie Kendall on April 8, 1998. Sarah Kathryn Leonardis was born to Skip and Kim Leonardis on March 27, 1998. Kody Michael Nelson was born to Steve and April Nelson on May 7, 1998.
The Harrison County High School Student of the Week, sponsored by Payless Food Center, is Dennis Roberts. Dennis is a senior at HCHS and is active in ROTC, Pep Club, SADD and the Academic Team. He is the son of Denny and Michelle Roberts.
Ann Probus’ class at Southside Elementary School was selected for a grant to teach about Kentucky pioneers. Each student took on a Harrison County name, studied and became that person for the day. They discovered what it was like to be a pioneer students in a one-room schoolhouse.
50 years ago . . . May 10, 1973Births announced this week are: William Edward Frederick was born to Mr. and Mrs. Willie Eldridge Frederick on May 1, 1973.
New officers were installed for the Gamma Chi Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority of women in Cynthiana. Those installed were president Mrs. Tyler Downs; vice-president Mrs. James Rose; recording secretary, Mrs. Roger Cox; corresponding secretary, Mrs. Jerry Dawson; treasurer, Mrs. Howard McCullough; and extension officer Mrs. Woodie Crum.
The Harrison Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, in observance of National Hospital Week, held an essay contest for junior high students. The topic for the essay was, “What is a hospital.” The winner of the essay contest was Michelle Carr. Second place went to Ronnie Ross and third place went to Karen Laytart.
