Fitzgerald submitted the following photo essay to the Boyd’s Station Dusk to Dusk challenge.
Learning from the past, accepting failure, picking up the pieces, and building for better.
The perfect example of the game of life.
The struggle for stability in The Ever Changing Crop.
A bad year passes, profits lost to The Ever Changing Crop.
A hometown farmer looks to his unplowed field with a knowing eye for he knows of the past years and decides not to push his luck this year.
In fear of The Ever Changing Crop.
Alone sits a barn that used to house tobacco, now storage for a gravity wagon among other odds and ends.
An old tractor left to rust and a new silo reached towards the stars.
A corn crib sits empty rotting away in the rain.
All an outcome of The Ever Changing Crop.
The Ever Changing Crop, the unpredictable weather, the risk of loss, push the hometown farmers out of their lifeblood, their culture, their heritage.
In our ever changing world the gamble with The Ever Changing Crop comes with greater risk each day.
Yet in the eyes of The Ever Changing Crop some stand fearless, ready to stand strong in the hopes to thrive in agriculture.
In the face of defeat they pick up the pieces and try again with the knowledge of past years and rebuild as they gamble with The Ever Changing Crop.
On a cool summer morning by a winding road a field lies. Planted with hopes and prayers that they made the right choice.
(0) comments
