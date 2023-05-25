For the Harrison County Senior Center & Adult Day Care the carnival came to town, even if it was just for a day.
Crissy Bell, the activities coordinator for the Harrison County Adult Day and Senior Center, said that these events are good opportunities to allow the participants of the Adult Day center to move around and do activities that they don’t have on a day to day basis.
Bell said that in addition to Magician Mark Comley, they had the Cynthiana Fire Department come out and bring their trucks, Harrison County EMS show an ambulance and local Law Enforcement show their cruisers.
This was the first of these carnival style events for the center, but won’t be the last.
The center is always looking for volunteers. Volunteers come from inside the county and outside, including the Harrison County HOSA group who regularly volunteer their time.
The adult daycare is for any person over the age of 21 to help those with mental disabilities. It is an opportunity for a parent of someone who has mental disabilities to know that their child has a place to stay during the day and is taken care of.
The Senior Center is also something to note about this facility, the senior center is a program where anyone who want to come up and hang out, they can.
These programs are always in need of community volunteers, so if you can help reach out to the Harrison County Adult Day Care and Senior Center at {span}(859) 234-5801 or {span}harrisonseniorcenter@yahoo.com.{/span}{/span}
