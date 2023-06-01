Beginning June 5, Harrison County Schools will provide all youth 18-years-old and younger free meals for the summer at various locations across town, according to a facebook post on the schools webpage.
Meals can be picked up at River Road from noon — 12:30 p.m.Monday — Friday until July 28. The River Road location will also have crafts, readers, outdoor games and other programs throughout the summer.
Harrison County High School will host meals from June 5 — July 28, Monday — Friday from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Northside and Westside will host meals from June 5 — June 30, Monday — Friday from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
