The Steak n’ Shake in Georgetown became more than just a place to grab a burger and a shake on Friday, June 30. It transformed into a gathering of community members, car enthusiasts and supporters, all coming together to honor the memory of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley in a classic car show.
The classic car show at Steak n’ Shake was more than just a display of beautiful automobiles. It served as a focal point for the community to come together, showing solidarity and support for Deputy Caleb Conley’s family and the law enforcement community as a whole.
People from all walks of life, whether they were car enthusiasts, local business owners or friends and family, joined forces, standing side by side, bound by their shared grief and determination to honor a fallen hero.
The show not only celebrated the life and service of Deputy Caleb Conley, but also acted as a beacon of hope for the community. It served as a reminder that even in the darkest times, unity, resilience, and profound acts of kindness can shine through. The event highlighted the strength and compassion that exists within Georgetown and the surrounding areas, demonstrating how a community can rally together to support those in need.
