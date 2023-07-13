Cynthiana Rotary Club will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary. The Falmouth Rotary Club visited Cynthiana to present the Cynthiana Club with a check toward the Cynthiana Rotary100th Anniversary project. The Falmouth Club was started from the Cynthiana Club Membership.
{span}Also, 3M presented the Cynthiana Rotary Club Foundation with a check for $2500. 3M supports non-profit organizations that include a 3M employee on the board. {/span}
