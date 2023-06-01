The Cynthiana Rotary Club welcomed Brian Rudnicki of JR’s Clock Repair. Brian shared about his history learning clock repair and his travels that led him and his wife Virginia to move to Harrison County. Brian resides near Berry and has a great business repairing clocks. During the meeting, the Rotary Club recognized Mark Trachsel of Edward Jones. Mark was awarded his multiple level Paul Harris award for his support of the Rotary Foundation. The Rotary Club meets each week on Thursday at Bianckes Restaurant. Pictured; Rotary President Mike Fisher and Brain Rudnicki of JR’s Clock Repair. Also, Mike Fisher and Rotary Board Member, Mark Trachsel.
