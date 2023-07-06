Midway University has announced agreements with five Kentucky school districts to offer an Option 9 program for individuals seeking to become Kentucky teachers. The Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) approved these programs on Friday, June 16, 2023. The five school districts include:
- Harrison County Schools
- Henry County Schools
- Pulaski County Schools
- Spencer County Schools
- Trimble County Schools
"Adding Option 9 partnerships allows us to assist school districts with training teachers and filling teaching vacancies quickly," said Dr. Faye Deters, Chair, Midway University Department of Teacher Education. "As an established teacher education program, it was important for us to set up partnerships such as this to be able to provide the vital educational training and support needed at this time. Each district sets their priorities and needs for their Option 9 plan, and we work with them on this effort."
Midway University offers teacher education bachelor's degrees at the elementary, middle, and high school level. Our program is available to students on-campus or online, allowing students flexibility.
Option 9 is an expedited alternative route to obtaining a teaching certification. This expedited route to certification results in a bachelor's degree and initial certification within three school years. The route requires a college or university to partner with a district or group of districts to develop a program that includes a paraprofessional/residency component and utilizes experienced teachers to provide coaching and mentoring. Though this route requires a candidate to be employed in a classified position while completing coursework, it does not allow the candidate to serve as a teacher while enrolled in the route. To serve as a teacher, an individual must possess a teaching certificate. The Option 9 alternative route only provides for initial certification once the candidate completes the bachelor's degree and certification assessments.
Anyone interested in learning more about Midway University's programs is encouraged to contact the Admissions Office at admissions@midway.edu or 800-952-4122.
