Skaggs submitted the following photo essay to Boyd’s Station Dusk to Dusk challenge.
A new house is the last thing Corbin Whisman needed before going into his senior year at Harrison County High School. Corbin’s family — living in Cynthiana, and consisting of his aunt, younger brother and sister — recently moved into the house just a couple weeks ago, but Corbin doesn’t consider it home.
Home, they said, is where their fiancee is.
“Since I got with them, I’ve never felt home anywhere else but with them,” Corbin said.
The definition of home has changed for Corbin over the years, ever since his aunt gave his biological mother the ultimatum of drugs or raising her child.
His mother chose drugs.
His father walked out on him when he was 7-years-old, and his uncle was recently charged with crimes his family aren’t sure if he’s guilty of. The uncle was consequently kicked out of the family’s house, upgrading Corbin to act as what he calls the “man of the house.”
Corbin finds himself looking to break the cycle.
“My reason to keep going for a long time, until I got my dog and my fiancee, was spite,” Corbin said. “Love has definitely taken over now.”
Corbin seeks to create a true home after graduating high school with their fiancee, for come December they will be a father.
“I’m not going to do anything (the people who raised me) did. I could see all of the mistakes that my aunt and uncle made, and honestly they tried… but I’m not going to traumatize my child,” Corbin said.
