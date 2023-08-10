Harrison Memorial Hospital has been awarded the prestigious five-star rating in the CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2023. HMH is proud to be recognized as one of the topperforming hospitals in the nation, joining an elite group of only five hospitals in Kentucky to receive this distinguished honor.
The CMS assigns star ratings annually to hospitals across the country by selecting 46 of the hospital quality measures CMS publicly reports on Medicare.gov. Then CMS divides them into five measure groups: mortality, readmissions, safety of care, patient experience, and timely and effective care. These ratings serve as a reflection of the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and ensuring positive patient outcomes.
Stephen Toadvine, M.D., the Chief Executive Officer of HMH, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the hospital’s staff in achieving this significant milestone. “Receiving a five-star rating from CMS is a testament to our unwavering commitment to patient care and safety. It is an honor to be recognized among the top hospitals in the country. We owe this achievement to the exceptional efforts of our entire HMH team,” he said.
HMH continues to focus on improving patient outcomes and experiences through evidence-based practices, cuttingedge technologies, and compassionate care. The hospital remains dedicated to its mission of delivering high-quality healthcare services to our community, and this recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.