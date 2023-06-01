The Memorial Day Hoop Fest took place on Sunday May 28 in the city hall gym. While it wasn’t at their normal spot on Louis Stout Way in Cynthiana, a little rain didn’t stop these players from getting their basketball shoes on.
Keith Fraizer said, “It’s a collective group of us who just want to play ball.”
Fraizer said the game is something that started many years ago and has just kept growing over time.
Most of the participants played in high school and are just playing to have fun and play another game of the sport they love, basketball.
Frazier also said that he is hoping that this event is a kindling for a bigger event in the future. As years go down the road, they are wanting to turn this Sunday tradition into a basketball camp for young kids to expose them to sports and especially basketball.
While this years event was at the City Hall Gym, most games are played on Louis Stout way in Cynthiana.
Frazier said that the atmosphere that is on the “home court” is so much better but they are grateful they still got to play on Sunday.
“People will be lined up on the street watching the game, there will be people hanging out in the gazebos across the street and its a social and fun event.”
If you want to join in on a game, just show up on a Sunday and there will be a crowd of people there watching a basketball game.
