The Harrison County 4-H Camp just wrapped up an incredible week filled with fun, learning and lifelong memories. From the moment campers arrived, they were greeted with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Campers had the opportunity to explore different areas of interest such as arts and crafts, science experiments, outdoor sports and team-building exercises. Each activity was carefully designed to be fun and allow the campers to foster personal growth, develop leadership skills, and encourage teamwork among campers, without even knowing that they were doing it.
One of the most highly anticipated events at 4-H Camp is undoubtedly the Messy Games. This action-packed set of field games takes team building to a whole new level, with an added twist of messy fun.
Campers eagerly dove into this extraordinary experience where they get doused in paint, ketchup, mustard, water and mud, all while participating in various team challenges. The Messy Games offer an exhilarating outdoor adventure that combines physical activities with messy madness.
Campers eagerly engage in friendly competitions, getting coated in vibrant paints, ketchup, mustard, spaghetti, whipped cream, silly string and cheetos. At the conclusion of the Messy Games, the entire camp comes together for an epic finale, a water balloon free-for-all.
Campers grab handfuls of water balloons and engage in a water fight like no other. Laughter fills the air as balloons burst, releasing sprays of water that wash away the colors and messiness of the games.
Thursday night at camp is usually where the emotions run high as the camp gathers around the campfire and reminisces about their week as they watch the burning clover ceremony. However, this year, camp fell on America’s birthday.
This year, the usual quiet of the clover ceremony was disrupted by the sound of fireworks bursting in air as a patriotic ceremony commenced, definitely a moment that the campers won’t forget.
As the sun rose on Friday morning, photos were taken and t-shirts were signed before the campers and counselors loaded the buses back home.
Whether it was learning a new skill, conquering fears or simply enjoying the great outdoors, the Harrison County 4-H Camp provided an invaluable experience for all. The memories forged during this past week will surely be treasured by campers and counselors alike.
