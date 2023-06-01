Harrison County Fiscal Court met on Tuesday, May 23, for a regular meeting where they approved the appointment of several county wide positions and other business as follows:
Reappointment of County Treasurer Melody McClure to continue service for another four years, which will expire on June 30, 2027.
Approval to accept Sheriff Shain Stephens’ 2022 tax settlement.
Increase in payment of part time concession stand workers Diana Watkins and Cindy Traylor to $12 an hour and $11 an hour, respectively.
Appointment of John Sharp to serve on the Cynthiana Harrison County Public Library Board of Trustees, term to expire on June 30, 2027.
Approval to hire Mary Hill as a part time animal shelter kennel worker beginning May 22, 2023, earning $10 an hour.
