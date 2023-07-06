Gray squirrel, gray squirrel, shake your bushy tail!
For those parents who have a child or their children at Harrison County’s 4-H Camp with week, that will without a doubt be an ear worm that your kids will have after a fun-filled week at 4-H Camp.
At the 4-H Campgrounds in Harrison County, 231 eager campers, ranging from curious first-timers to seasoned adventurers, prepared to board the yellow school busses and embark on a week filled with laughter, excitement, friendship, sallying down the alley and camp cuisine.
Every year students from across the state, have the opportunity to take a week away from cellphones, tablets and computers to spend time outdoors. Campers take four classes in areas of interest. Class examples can be archery, rifles, swimming, rocketry, fun foods, outdoor cooking, canoeing, camp crafts, and high ropes.
With a team of 50 dedicated counselors leading the way, a total of 281 spirited individuals from Harrison County were about to embark on a week filled with exploration, growth, and lifelong friendships.
As a former camper myself, there is a reason that generations of campers keep coming back to camp every year.
A tip to all those parents out there, when your camper(s) gets back home, all the money you sent them with will be gone, their suitcase will be a mess containing mud, water, and probably another campers clothes, but when they lay down for their post-camp nap, they will be smiling from ear to ear as they reminisce about their week at camp.
