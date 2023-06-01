Harrison County is one of 12 counties that will be examined by the Department of Criminal Investigations following Kentucky’s primary election, according to a press release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The press release said Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to conduct post election reviews in at least 12 counties following each election.
This year, the department will conduct investigations in Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson, Owsley, and Trigg Counties.
“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke said. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”
The counties are selected via a random drawing, which can be publicly viewed on the attorney general’s YouTube channel.
Last year, findings indicated no criminal conduct in the investigated counties of Anderson, Breathitt, Christian, Daviess, Jefferson, LaRue, Laurel, Oldham, Owen, Rowan, Shelby, and Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.