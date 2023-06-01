The official ground-breaking for the long-awaited splash pad has been held.
The splash pad has been in the works for years now, but due to COVID-19 there were some major delays to the process.
Cynthiana Chamber of Commerce Director Tomi Jean Clifford said, “I remember thinking to myself at that point, ‘Oh wow, this is actually going to happen,’ but the path to get here was not easy ... But then it happened, the community rallied and we received an amazing grant... and met our goal.”
Over $500,000 was raised through the Cynthiana Chamber Foundation with the help of grants and other private donations, which is the most raised for any community project in Cynthiana history, said Clifford.
Cynthiana Mayor James Smith talked about the longer lasting impacts of the splash pad saying, “As we break ground on the splash pad, we send a clear message to the world. Cynthiana is a city that invests in its people. It is a city that embraces the future, while cherishing our past.”
Smith continued by saying that investing in projects like the splash pad will attract families to Cynthiana where they will plant their roots, and will encourage new businesses to open in Cynthiana and Harrison County allowing the community to prosper.
The splash pad is set to open late August or the beginning of September.
