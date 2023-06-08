The 2023 version of the Great Museum Treasure Hunt gets underway this week with the publishing of the first artifact to search for at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum.
The Hunt is open to any children or teen, K-12. Each participant will receive a Leono’s mini pizza coupon. If the hunter completes part 2 he or she will earn a voucher for a soft-serve cone from Cynthiana’s DQ. Everyone gets their name in the weekly drawing for Cookies and Cash and will be included in the grand prize drawing for $250.
If the student attends the Great Museum Treasure Hunt four weeks or more, he will become a certified member of the Persistent Pursuer Club.
The idea behind the treasurer hunt activity is to keep students engaged during the summer.
With the help of the Cynthiana Democrat the Museum’s goal is to provide school-age children the incentive to come into the museum and learn about the history of their county.
Beginning the second week in June a photograph will be printed in the newspaper of a “treasure” inside the museum. (Photos of each week’s treasure will also be available at the Museum for those who do not receive the paper.)
This year we will offer a two-step hunt.
Participants will 1st find the initial treasure from the photo where a second clue will be waiting for them to find a 2nd treasure.
Museum volunteers will assist all kids in finding the treasure if they have difficulty. Participants will read information and be asked to answer a few ‘specific’ questions about the week’s ‘treasure’.
All participants will be eligible for the weekly prize drawing — a bag filled with “Cash and Cookies” provided by Avi’s Oven Art and City National Bank. The weekly drawing will take place at 4 p.m. each Saturday afternoon before closing. After the weekly prize is drawn, all names will go into the jar for the grand prize drawing — A CASH PRIZE of $250. The more weeks a child comes in the more chances they have at winning the grand prize. The “Hunt” will begin Friday, June 9, and will continue for eight weekends (July 28/29 will be the last “hunt” weekend). The Grand Prize Drawing will take place July 29th at 4pm.
The Great Museum Treasure Hunt takes place on the following dates for all K-12 kids:
June 9/10, 16/17, 23/24, 30/July 1
July 7/8, 14/15, 21/22, 28/29
Treasure Hunt hours are Friday and Saturday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. at the museum.
The museum is located at 124 S. Walnut St.
