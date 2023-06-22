Raging historic floods swept through Eastern Kentucky in late July 2022. Thrashing water left communities across the stare in ruins, and many Kentuckians met the call to support their fellow residents however they could.
Journalist Michael Swensen left his home in Robertson County with the ambition to document the stories of people’s lives left in devastation following the unexpected pounding of water. In the midst of his work, a small whimper met Swensen’s ears.
“I was in Eastern Kentucky covering the flooding and I was on a search and rescue with the Lexington Fire Department,” Swensen said. “We were looking for two people that had been missing for a couple days. We were on a hike, and we came across Blue.”
Trudging through flooded grounds, the crew stumbled across a small feeble dog looking worse for the wear. With his face caked in mud and most of his fur missing, the dog Swensen has come to know as Blue approached the crew. “The firefighter that I was with said ‘Awe man, I can’t do dogs. I already have five rescue dogs. You’ve got to take this dog home.’ And I was like I can’t take this dog home. Don’t you see that I’m here? I’m not at home to take care of a dog,” Swensen said. “The firefighter looked at me and he said, ‘If you don’t, someones going to kill this dog, or it’s going to die.’”
Swensen finished his shift at 10 p.m. and drove back to where the crew started their morning. Blue had stuck around.
Swenson scooped the dog up and texted his girlfriend, Maggie Heltzel, to let her know what he would be bringing home. She enthusiastically asked for pictures, a request Swensen thought better to deny due to Blue’s rough exterior. As soon as the new addition stepped onto the couple’s property, they got to work helping mediate his discomfort.
“I didn’t really even say hello to Michael, and he had been gone for a week or two. I just scooped the dog out of the backseat,” Heltzel said. “He wasn’t moving, he was just kind of hanging out. He was on his last leg there.”
Blue, who Heltzel called “skin and bones” when she first came to know him, slept the next few days away recovering from travel and his previous life that still remains unknown to his owners.
While they didn’t have a lot to go on, Heltzel and Swensen both said they felt Blue’s soft personality shining through, even during the first few days.
Things soon started to look up for the dog, as he experienced a new first - his own bed.
“After he got bathed and went outside, we showed him his bed and I don’t think that dog had ever seen a bed. He just rolled and cuddled up and was out,” Heltzel said.
Heltzel said the rest served Blue well. After garnering enough energy to act like himself, Blue sprinted for the first time and she could just tell “there was just so much joy” in him.
In less than a month, Blue’s mange had cleared. He recovered from an all encompassing yeast infection which riddled his body. He underwent treatment for “every type of worm imaginable,” and his owners watched as his voice turned from a scared whimper to a playful and inviting roar.
The family remained far from out of the woods. Soon after his initial recovery, the veterinarian diagnosed Blue with heartworm and lyme disease. During his 10 week heartworm treatment, Swensen and Heltzel had to work to keep Blue entertained without straining his body.
“He wasn’t able to exercise for 10 weeks because the worms aren’t expelled via bowel movement, they just break down in the blood over time and that could cause a blood clot if he has an accelerated heart rate,” Swensen said.
The couple agreed they got so lucky with the addition of Blue to their family and, although he holds some of his past with him, he is their perfect dog.
“His only neurotic tendency is that he drinks a ton of water. It’s nonstop,” Swensen said. “I think that’s because whoever had him probably didn’t give him a lot of water, so he just drinks as much as he possibly can.”
Towards the end of April, Blue earned a clean bill of health and could begin being a dog again. While the recovery process presented challenge after challenge, Swensen said Blue is a survivor.
“You think about what people have gone through, then they’re hardened and they see the world through a different lens and they’re shut off from a lot of things,” Heltzel said. “We can’t ask him how his life was before we knew him, but just based on what we got we knew it wasn’t great. But still, there’s not a person that he doesn’t love and there’s not another creature that he doesn’t love.”
Instead of leaving Eastern Kentucky solemn and hardened, Blue left with a new friend. He left with a home.
Ten months ago, Swensen set out to capture scenes of ruin and turmoil in a land flipped upside down. Today, he sits alongside Blue soaking in a bond that came all too close to being washed away.
