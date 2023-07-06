When Cynthiana’s Fabulous Fourth rolls around, most of the town looks forward to the fireworks show that culminates the celebration of the birthday of America.
When Francis Scott Key saw the “rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air,” he certainly wasn’t thinking of the Caldwell Family shooting fireworks to the delight of hundreds, if not thousands, of people — young and old alike.
But there’s a lot more that goes into the event than just those fireworks.
On Saturday July 1, Harrison Countians came out in droves to join in that celebration at Flat Run Veterans Park, in spite of heavy rain for much of the morning and into the afternoon.
There was entertainment for everyone at FRVP, beginning when the gates opened at 5:30 p.m.
The playground was full of children swinging, climbing and sliding. Adults were everywhere in their lawn chairs or on their blankets taking in the sounds of Lexington’s Boogie G and the Titanics. There was a wide variety of food and drink available for purchase. There were bouncy houses available for children to expend some of that never-ending energy they possess.
Karen Bear once again sang the National Anthem beautifully and local government representatives Isaac Dailey and Charles Garnett gave nice welcoming talks to the attendees during the flag ceremony
For those who come to the Fabulous Fourth on a regular basis, they come to expect these same things to occur, year-after-year.
So who really makes sure those expectations are met?
It’s the Cynthiana Rotary Club. President of the club Mike Fisher said the 21-member club begins work on the next year’s event almost immediately after the current year’s event ends.
“Next week, we will meet and discuss what worked well and what improvements we need to make,” he said during the first hour or so of Saturday night’s event. “We will really begin preparing for the Fabulous Fourth in February, though.”
He said the event, run entirely by volunteers, relies on several other groups to help make it a success.
“We couldn’t pull this off without the ROTC and band boosters at the high school helping with parking, along with the local police and fire departments, the local parks and recreation department, the HCA Gems and so many others,” he said. “We try to make sure everything is well-organized, in advance, so that everything goes off without a hitch.”
Fisher said no one really knows when the Rotary Club took over the organization of the Fabulous Fourth celebration, but knows it has been in the lead for over 20 years.
“I was the president of the club when we moved the venue from the Hilltop to Flat Run Park, in 2012,” he said. “We took a lot of heat over that move, at the time, but I think this is a much better place to hold the event. There’s a lot more room to operate here and the parking is so much better.”
Fisher said that, over time, the club has purchased a popcorn machine and cotton candy maker. He said that other club members have assumed leadership roles in different aspects of the celebration.
“Mark Trachsel is in charge of working with the owners of the bouncey houses that the kids love so much,” he said. “Avi Bear’s store is close to the park, so he stores food and ice in his freezer for us and actually brings a freezer to the park on the back of a trailer that we are able to plug in and use.”
Fischer said the $5 per carload for all vehicles that come into the park, is money that goes right back into the community.
“Our club is committed to helping make our community a better place to live,” he said. “Our membership dropped quite a bit during the pandemic, which is understandable, but we are rebounding now and adding members about every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.