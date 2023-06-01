The 2023 Special Olympic Kentucky Summer Games will take place June 2-4 at Eastern Kentucky University for the 29th consecutive year, according to a press release published Wednesday, May 24.
In the press release, Communications Director for Special Olympics Kentucky Mark Buerger said there are expected to be over 1,000 participants in this year’s games.
“The Summer Games are Special Olympics Kentucky’s largest event of the year with more than 1,000 athletes competing in four sports, and hundreds of coaches and volunteers also taking part,” he said.
This is the first time the games will return to their full schedule since 2019. Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni shared her excitement for the upcoming event.
“We’ve been back at EKU for the Summer Games in some form since 2021, but we think this year will be really special,” Mazzoni said. “We thought it was important to get back to competition as soon as we could after 2020. Our athletes and their families were thankful for the opportunities, and it’s been great to be back the last two years with a shortened schedule, but there were still so many things about the Summer Games that our athletes missed.”
Mazzoni said a lot of the aspects cut from the games to maintain safety during the time of the pandemic have been greatly missed by participants and volunteers.
“The Opening Ceremonies and the lighting of the cauldron is a very exciting time for everyone that we haven’t been able to hold,” she said. “Our athletes love the closing dance almost as much as they love their sports. Plus, we are really close to being back at our pre-pandemic participation level, which is very exciting for all of us.”
This year, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett will make guest appearances at the opening ceremonies to mark the beginning of the games.
Some events such as the distance relays and softball throw will begin on June 2 following the opening ceremonies, but the majority of events will start the following day by 8 a.m. The press release encouraged the public to attend the opening ceremonies and all competitions which will be free admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.