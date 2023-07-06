Editha Castillo, 85

Editha Castillo, age 85, loving mother to her son, and adoring wife to husband Dr. Julian Castillo (who predeceased her on June 25, 2020), passed away peacefully in the morning of June 27, 2023.
Editha was well-known and respected in the small town of Cynthiana, which she considered as her home for around 50 years before moving to Louisville to be closer to family. She was born in the city of Vigan of the Philippines, on January 10, 1938, to the late Marcos and Maxima Luciano.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ofelio Luciano; and a sister, Eden Batacan.
Editha was a caring and gracious woman who went out of her way to extend help to others. She was a true matriarch who loved her family fiercely. Julian and Editha never left each other’s side during their 60+ years of marriage. Their unwavering love for each other was an inspiration to those around them. We are grateful that they are now at peace and reunited in God’s dwelling place.
Editha is survived by her son, Marc (Gwen) Castillo; and her three beloved grandchildren, Marc Julian Castillo, Austin Christian Castillo, and Kaitlyn Faith Castillo. Editha will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her. We appreciate everyone for their kindness and prayers.
Editha will be honored with a funeral service on July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, with Father Niby Kannai officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward Catholic School, 107 Walnut St., Cynthiana, KY 41031. www.warefuneralhome.com.
