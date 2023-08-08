Harrison County Homemakers and the Harrison County Garden Club have combined forces to create a welcoming habitat for monarch butterflies in Cynthiana. Located at the old graveyard on Main Street in Cynthiana, the two clubs have created a certified monarch waystation garden to help maintain livable conditions for the small creatures.
Karen Creger, a member of the group, said they have already seen some success.
“We actually had a monarch lay some eggs and we had little caterpillars, but we think the birds got them,” she said. “So we’re hoping that we get another batch of butterflies in here soon.”
The garden club has been maintaining the old cemetery flower garden since 2018. This is the first year the garden has been a combined effort of both the garden club and the homemakers club.
To host a certified monarch waystation, your butterfly garden has to meet requirements set forth by the Monarch Waystation Program, an institution hoping to better the lives of monarch butterflies across the world.
Included in the guidelines are recommended size allocations, sun exposure, shelter requirements, plant diversity and maintenance regulations. Creger said the Cynthiana Butterfly Garden meets all of the requirements and is an official Monarch Waystation Garden.
“We started off with daffodils, then came tulips, the roses started blooming, and then slowly the zinnias and now that other wildflowers are coming,” Creger said. “When the wildflowers are done, then we have enough Asters in there — which are a fall plant — so that when the Monarchs are on their way back to Mexico, they’ll have nectar to eat.”
Creger said the club is hoping to see more perennials in the garden soon, and even plan to add a larger bush that the butterflies will enjoy.
One of the most important aspects of a monarch garden is the milkweed plant. According to the National Wildlife Federation, milkweed is the only host plant for the orange and black butterflies. Without it, the species cannot properly complete their lifecycle which would cause a population decline.
Fear not, the Cynthiana Butterfly Garden is prepared.
“Monarchs have to lay their eggs on the milkweed ‘cause that’s the only thing the caterpillars will eat,” Creger said. “We also have more coming in that are not mature yet.”
While the main goal of the garden is to help keep monarch butterflies around, Creger said the extra color added to the community is a big plus.
“I know the people from the church enjoy it, they’ve said they really like it,” Creger said. “People have come over to look to see if they could see any caterpillars or anything and they’ve been kind of keeping an eye on it.”
Throughout the process of preparing the garden, the clubs have received support from the city. Cynthiana donated mulch, topsoil and large flower pots, which according to Creger have been a big help.
She said this year, planting time seemed to sneak up on the club as they waited for the right time to introduce their new additions to the plot.
The group welcomes the community to stop by and visit the garden anytime.
