The COVID-19 pandemic caused a shift in the travel industry. Numerous communities worldwide have opened their doors to Airbnb guests for the first time. Since March 2020, an astounding number of over 8,100 cities and towns, including more than 1,300 in the United States, have witnessed their inaugural Airbnb bookings. Now, that wake is entering the Maiden City.
Airbnb has revolutionized the hospitality industry. Prior to 2008, travelers would have booked a hotel or hostel for their trip to another town. Nowadays, many of these same people are opting for Airbnb.
The idea behind Airbnb is simple: Find a way for local people to make some extra money renting out their spare home or room to people visiting the area.
Hosts using this platform get to advertise their rentals to millions of people worldwide, with the reassurance that a big company will handle payments and offer support when needed. And for guests, Airbnb can offer a homey place to stay that has more character, perhaps even with a kitchen to avoid dining out, often at a lower price than what hotels charge.
As for the hosts of these properties, they have control over certain aspects of their rental, such as amenities and special features.
Among the options available in Cynthiana are an entire house, five inviting apartments, a suite and a cozy small home.
In an interview with Cynthiana Mayor James Smith, he said “when people come to our community for conferences, training, tourism, they will have more options on where they want to stay and allow for them to stay in the community instead of having to stay in another community around us.”
Smith also said, “Ive spoken to multiple hotel chains and we just aren’t big enough, yet, to attract even a small hotel,” however, “ the amount of rooms that we have in the county now probably equals a small hotel.”
With Cynthiana becoming a destination for more and more travelers, Airbnb has allowed for members in our community to make money off of the properties they already own.
