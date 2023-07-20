The Cynthiana-Harrison County Business Park spans 166.7 acres and surrounds Seabiscuit Way, situated between Kentucky State Highway 32 and U.S. Highway 62.
As of July 2023, the park is home to various businesses, including Blue Grass Energy, the South Fork Malthouse, Harrison County Water Association, Holston Gases, Mark A. Sadler Trucking, HarriCyn Athletics, Bay Horse Innovations, and Northern Kentucky Propane.
Out of the 166.7 commercially zoned acres, only around 61 acres, or three plots, remain available for businesses in the park. The business park primarily caters to companies seeking to expand their large-scale commercial productions and operations.
