Thursday, May 11At the Cynthiana-Harrison County Library, at 10 a.m., Story Time. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Also at the library, at 11 a.m., DIY Adult Jewelry. Have you ever wanted to make your own jewelry? Then make plans to attend our DIY Jewelry Class. Each participant will be making 2 necklaces and one pair of earrings. Registration is required for this class. Please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Friday, May 12Summer Concert Series — Bek and the Starlight Revue will be the featured artist. They are a band from eastern Kentucky that specializes in rock-n-roll with a bit of reverb. There will be many food and drink vendors on hand, as well as a Kid’s Zone for the youngsters. The vendors will open at 6 p.m. with the concert scheduled to begin at 7.
Saturday, May 13Harrison Memorial Hospital will host a Community Shred Day on Saturday, May 13, from 9-11 a.m., at the HMH Parking Lot #1. Once a year, HMH offers its free shredding service for use to the public. Gather your unneeded documents and make plans now to bring them in for shredding, quickly, easily and at no cost to you Documents will be destroyed on site.
Monday, May 15At the library, at 5 p.m., DIY Adult Jewelry. Have you ever wanted to make your own jewelry? Then make plans to attend our DIY Jewelry Class. Each participant will be making 2 necklaces and one pair of earrings. Registration is required for this class. Please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Tuesday, May 16At the library, from 4-5 p.m., Add A Little Spice. Are you ready to Add A Little Spice to your cooking? May’s spice of the month is White Pepper. Just drop in during the designated time and pick up your spice bag; each bag includes a generous sample of White Pepper and several recipes.
Also at the Library, at 5 p.m., Cooking Through The Calendar. Join Stacey Stephens from the Harrison County Extension Office at the library as we cook our way through the Calendar. Every month she will be demonstrating how to make a healthy and delicious recipe. May’s recipe is Tasty Taco Salad. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Wednesday, May 17At the library, May 17 at 10 a.m., Adult Chair Yoga. Just some of the benefits of chair yoga are improved flexibility, concentration and strength, while boosting your mood, and reducing stress and joint strain. We will be following a video for the class. You will need to bring a small hand towel and water bottle. Chair yoga is good for everyone, no matter your age, shape or size, so join us for this fun class. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881.
Also at the library, at 5 p.m., Lego Library Challenge. Let’s BLOCK OUT at our Lego Library Challenge. Create your own Lego designs or take the challenge! This is just a fun program that allows us to get together to build, create and use our imagination. No registration required, just drop in. Call the library at (859) 234-4881 if you have questions. The program is for school age kids K-5th.
Thursday, May 18At the library, at 10 a.m., Story Time. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Also at the library, from 10-11 a.m., Add A Little Spice. Are you ready to Add A Little Spice to your cooking? May’s spice of the month is White Pepper. Just drop in during the designated time and pick up your spice bag; each bag includes a generous sample of White Pepper and several recipes.
Also at the library, at 11 a.m., Healthy Choices For Every Body. Join Stacey Stephens from the Harrison County Extension Office at the library for her healthy choices class. We will be discussing nutrition and making healthy eating choices. Each month Stacy will cook up a delicious healthy choice for us to sample in class. Registration is required for this class, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
SPECIAL NOTICESHarrison Memorial Hospital will host the Harrison County Health Fair, on Thursday, June 1, at the Harrison County Middle School gymnasium. Free testing and screening in a wide variety of areas will be offered. This event is open to everyone and is not exclusive to Harrison County residents.
Harrison Memorial Hospital will once again sponsor The Longest Day of Play, to be held at Flat Run Veterans Park, June 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Harrison Memorial Hospital will host a free Cancer Survivor Connections Ice Cream Social on Thursday, June 8, at the HMH at The Cottages. This event will allow attendees to learn about the programs available at HMH to support cancer survivors and their caregivers. RSVP at 859-235-3510, or by email at msmith@hmhosp.org.
The 2023 Cynthiana Summer Concert Series is only one week away! Here’s the line up:
May 12 — Bek and the Starlight Revue
June 9 — Cedar Valley Bluegrass
July 14 — Boogie G and the Titanics
Aug. 11 --Local Music Showcase featuring Americas Perkins, Connor Whitaker and Trudy Sosbe Rose
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday, from 5-6 p.m., at Central Christian Church, located at 205 Riggs Avenue. Call or text Trudy Kelly, 859-954-0341, for more information.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Have you registered your child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library? This is a wonderful program that delivers books to directly to your child’s door. Each month your child will receive an age appropriate book in the mail until their 5th birthday. This program is for children age birth-5th birthday that are residents of Harrison County. You can register your child three ways: stop by the library and complete a registration form, mail the registration form back to the library or imaginationlibrary.com. If you have questions about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, please call 234-4881.
The Order of the Eastern Star meets every first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at 112 S. Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097. Come and visit or call 859-588-8554 for more information.
Comfort Catalog. The Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library has re-purposed its old card catalog into a Comfort Catalog. The library staff will be filling the drawers up full of personal hygiene items: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, tampons, pads, and more. This items are available for free for whomever may need them. It is take what you need, no questions asked. We are asking for community donations to help keep our cabinet stocked. If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the circulation desk at the library. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Text Line. Never miss out on what is happening at the library, join our text line by sending a text message to “BOOKS” for (859) 234-1400.
It’s Back! The 1949 Red Cookbook-Stop by the Harrison County Extension Office and pick up your copy featuring some of Harrison County’s finest Homemaker’s most delicious recipes. Cost is $5
Bookmobile Services. Do you know a shut in or someone that is unable to get out, but would like library services? We offer Bookmobile services, call the library at 234-4881 and ask for Ada.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library Programs. All programs are free. If you need more information about youth programs, contact the library at 234-4881. If you need more information about adult programs, contact Tracye Young at 234-4881. All program information is on our website at cynthianalibrary.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for information about programs.
Crafty Scrappers-Join the scrap booking group at the Harrison County Extension Office the third Friday of each month, at 6 p.m., call the office for details, 859-234-5510.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library Hours. The library is open for regular hours Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any questions call the library at 859-234-4881. Join our text line for weekly updates about programs and what is happening at the library. Text “BOOKS” to 859-234-1400.
HCHS Council. The Site Based Decision Making Council meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month at 4:15 p.m. in the HCHS library.
Adult Knitting-The Harrison County Extension Office is offering adult knitting classes the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month at 6:30 pm at the Extension Office. Meeting dates for September are the 1st and 15th. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m.
The Harrison County Republican Party meets the first Thursday of each month. Meetings are currently scheduled to be held at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library in the community room at 7 p.m. Come and join our efforts here in Harrison County. For more information, contact Mike Fisher 859-234-6394 or Sam Pierce 859-707-8256. This program is not sponsored by the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library.
Kiwanis Club. The Cynthiana Kiwanis Club is looking for new members to help develop a plan to serve and impact the future with ideas and initiatives. Contact kiwanisclubofcynthiana@gmail.com or Mikayla Fryman at 859-954-1372. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. at Biancke’s Restaurant.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum. The Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum has resumed regular hours Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Harrison County Clothing Closet is taking phone orders with curbside delivery at this time. Phone 859-943-9325. Hours are Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. No vouchers are required. Monetary donations may be mailed to HCCC at P.O. Box 124, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Cynthiana, Ky. In-person meetings will be held Wednesdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. at 118 North Walnut Street. For more information call 859-559-5368.
Pop Cans for Humane Society. The Harrison County Humane Society is collecting pop cans to help cover the cost of the spaying and neutering of animals in Harrison County. The trailer is located in the Ken’s New Market parking lot.
Pop Cans. Cynthiana Baptist Church is saving and recycling pop cans for service ministry. There is a can bin in the church’s back lot. Also saving aluminum foil items that can be thrown in the bin too. The church is located at 212 E. Pleasant St., Cynthiana, Ky.
Hope’s Helping Hands Food Bank at 120 S. Walnut St. is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information call 859-235-HOPE. Hope’s Helping Hands is an agency member of God’s Pantry.
Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Closed Sundays.
Narconon. Narconon is an essential business and is open and servicing clients. Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States with heroin and other opiates being the largest contributor. If your loved one is struggling with drug abuse, now is the time to get them the help they need. To learn more about the signs and dangers of heroin addiction by visiting: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drugrehab. Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals at 1- 800-431-1754.
