Community Calendar
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Story Time. Join us at the library at 10 a.m. every Thursday for Story Time. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Crafting With Tracye at the library at 11 a.m. Do you love crafting? Then make plans to attend this craft class with Tracye. Registration is required for this class. Call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Library Movie Night: Classic Night at the library at 6 p.m. We will be watching the 1959 classic movie “Some Like It Hot” starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemon. After two male musicians witness a mafia hit, they join an all-female band to try to flee, follow this duo (Curtis & Lemon) as hilarity ensues as they try to make their get-away to sunny Florida. We will have popcorn, bring your drink (with a lid), and enjoy this classic movie at the library.
SATURDAY, SEPT 16Computer Class: Excel Spreadsheet Basics at the library 11:00 a.m. Whether you are a beginner or just need to take a refresher, be sure to sign up for one of our basic computer classes. We are offering 2 classes to learn the basics of Microsoft Word and also offering 2 classes to learn Excel Spreadsheet Basics. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19Add A Little Spice at the library at 4 p.m. Are you ready to Add A Little Spice to your cooking? September’s spice of the month is Turmeric. Just drop in during the designated time and pick up your spice bag; each bag includes a generous sample of Turmeric and several recipes.
Cooking Through The Calendar at the library at 5 p.m. Join Stacey Stephens from the Harrison County Extension Office at the library as we cook our way through the Calendar. Every month she will be demonstrating how to make a healthy and delicious recipe. September’s recipe is One Pan Shrimp & Veggies. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT 20
Chair Yoga at the library at 10 a.m. Just some of the benefits of chair yoga are improved flexibility, concentration and strength, while boosting your mood, and reducing stress and joint strain. We will be following a video for the class. You will need to bring a small hand towel and water bottle. Chair yoga is good for everyone, no matter your age, shape or size, so join us for this fun class. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881.
Teen Time: A Galaxy In Your Hands at the library at 5 p.m. Join us at the library as we learn about Nebula, we will watch a video about nebula and space. Then we will create our own nebula in a mason jar. This program is recommended for teens 6th-12th grade, NO Registration required.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Add A Little Spice at the library at 9:30 a.m. Are you ready to Add A Little Spice to your cooking? September’s spice of the month is Turmeric. Just drop in during the designated time and pick up your spice bag; each bag includes a generous sample of Turmeric and several recipes.
Story Time at the library at 10 a.m. Join us at the library every Thursday for Story Time. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Cooking & Crafts at the library at 10:30 a.m. Join Stacey Stephens from the Harrison County Extension Office for a little cooking & crafting. We will be talking about eating healthy and ways to incorporate healthy choices into our lifestyle. We will be making Honey Corn Muffins & Beans, then we will be sampling our healthy recipe. Then we will make a fun craft! Registration is required. Call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Computer Class: Microsoft Word Basics at the library at 5:30 p.m. Whether you are a beginner or just need to take a refresher, be sure to sign up for one of our basic computer classes. We are offering 2 classes to learn the basics of Microsoft Word and also offering 2 classes to learn Excel Spreadsheet Basics. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881.
SPECIAL NOTICES
Friday, September 22nd at 10:00 am. Affordable Connectivity Program. Make plans to attend an informational meetings about the Affordable Connectivity Program: Do you need help finding affordable internet, then find out how it works and if you qualify for this program? Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Tuesday, September 26th at 5:00 pm. Evening Book Group. Join our Evening Book Group discussion, we will be reading Starvation Lake by Bryan Gruley. Books will be available at the circulation desk for pick up after August 24th.
Wednesday, September 27th at 10:00 am. Chair Yoga. Just some of the benefits of chair yoga are improved flexibility, concentration and strength, while boosting your mood, and reducing stress and joint strain. We will be following a video for the class. You will need to bring a small hand towel and water bottle. Chair yoga is good for everyone, no matter your age, shape or size, so join us for this fun class. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881.
Wednesday, September 27th at 5:00 pm. Library Lego Challenge. Let’s BLOCK OUT at our Lego Library Challenge. Create your own Lego designs or take the challenge! This is just a fun program that allows us to get together build, create and use our imagination. No registration required, just drop in and stay for a while. Call the library at (859) 234-4881 if you have questions. The program is for school age kids K-5th.
Wednesday, September 27th at 5:30 pm. Affordable Connectivity Program. Make plans to attend an informational meetings about the Affordable Connectivity Program: Do you need help finding affordable internet, then find out how it works and if you qualify for this program? Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Thursday, September 28th at 10:00 am. Story Time. Join us at the library every Thursday for Story Time. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Thursday, September 28th at 11:00 am. Adult Book Group. Do you love to read? Discuss Books? Then join our Adult Book group, we read a new book every month and then get together to discuss it. In
September, we will be reading The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate. Books will be available at the circulation desk after August 24th, stop by and pick up your copy today.
Thursday, September 28th at 6:00 pm. Library Movie Night (Teen Movie Night). Join as at the library for the 2009 sci-fi classic movie Avatar. We will have popcorn, bring your drink (with a lid), and enjoy this fantastic movie at the library.
HCHS Class of 1973 50th Class Reunion on October 19th at Ashford Acres from 6 pm to 10 pm costs is $20 per person. Contact 859-588/9339 with any questions
Library text line
Don’t miss another program or event at the library. Text “BOOKS” to (859) 234-1400 to receive weekly text about upcoming events at the library.
If you need bookmobile services, please contact Ada Adair at the library (859) 234-4881.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday, from 5-6 p.m., at Central Christian Church, located at 205 Riggs Avenue. Call or text Trudy Kelly, 859-954-0341, for more information.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Have you registered your child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library? This is a wonderful program that delivers books to directly to your child’s door. Each month your child will receive an age appropriate book in the mail until their 5th birthday. This program is for children age birth-5th birthday that are residents of Harrison County. You can register your child three ways: stop by the library and complete a registration form, mail the registration form back to the library or imaginationlibrary.com. If you have questions about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, please call 234-4881.
The Order of the Eastern Star meets every first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at 112 S. Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097. Come and visit or call 859-588-8554 for more information.
Comfort Catalog. The Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library has re-purposed its old card catalog into a Comfort Catalog. The library staff will be filling the drawers up full of personal hygiene items: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, tampons, pads, and more. This items are available for free for whomever may need them. It is take what you need, no questions asked. We are asking for community donations to help keep our cabinet stocked. If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the circulation desk at the library. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Text Line. Never miss out on what is happening at the library, join our text line by sending a text message to “BOOKS” for (859) 234-1400.
It’s Back! The 1949 Red Cookbook-Stop by the Harrison County Extension Office and pick up your copy featuring some of Harrison County’s finest Homemaker’s most delicious recipes. Cost is $5
Bookmobile Services. Do you know a shut in or someone that is unable to get out, but would like library services? We offer Bookmobile services, call the library at 234-4881 and ask for Ada.
Summer Reading Basket Giveaway from June 1st — August 1st. There are two ways to be entered into the drawing for our Adult Book Basket. For every nonperishable food item for the community food pantry or for every item that you donate to the library’s comfort catalog you will receive a ticket into the drawing for the book basket. There is no limit to how many tickets you can get for our giveaway. The drawing will be held on Monday, August 7th. The winner will be announced on Facebook and notified by phone.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library Programs. All programs are free. If you need more information about youth programs, contact the library at 234-4881. If you need more information about adult programs, contact Tracye Young at 234-4881. All program information is on our website at cynthianalibrary.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for information about programs.
Crafty Scrappers-Join the scrap booking group at the Harrison County Extension Office the third Friday of each month, at 6 p.m., call the office for details, 859-234-5510.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library Hours. The library is open for regular hours Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any questions call the library at 859-234-4881. Join our text line for weekly updates about programs and what is happening at the library. Text “BOOKS” to 859-234-1400.
HCHS Council. The Site Based Decision Making Council meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month at 4:15 p.m. in the HCHS library.
Adult Knitting. The Harrison County Extension Office is offering adult knitting classes the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month at 6:30 pm at the Extension Office. Meeting dates for September are the 1st and 15th. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m.
The Harrison County Republican Party meets the first Thursday of each month. Meetings are currently scheduled to be held at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library in the community room at 7 p.m. Come and join our efforts here in Harrison County. For more information, contact Mike Fisher 859-234-6394 or Sam Pierce 859-707-8256. This program is not sponsored by the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library.
Kiwanis Club. The Cynthiana Kiwanis Club is looking for new members to help develop a plan to serve and impact the future with ideas and initiatives. Contact kiwanisclubofcynthiana@gmail.com or Mikayla Fryman at 859-954-1372. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. at Biancke’s Restaurant.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum. The Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum has resumed regular hours Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Harrison County Clothing Closet is taking phone orders with curbside delivery at this time. Phone 859-943-9325. Hours are Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. No vouchers are required. Monetary donations may be mailed to HCCC at P.O. Box 124, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Cynthiana, Ky. In-person meetings will be held Wednesdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. at 118 North Walnut Street. For more information call 859-559-5368.
Pop Cans for Humane Society. The Harrison County Humane Society is collecting pop cans to help cover the cost of the spaying and neutering of animals in Harrison County. The trailer is located in the Ken’s New Market parking lot.
Pop Cans. Cynthiana Baptist Church is saving and recycling pop cans for service ministry. There is a can bin in the church’s back lot. Also saving aluminum foil items that can be thrown in the bin too. The church is located at 212 E. Pleasant St., Cynthiana, Ky.
Hope’s Helping Hands Food Bank at 120 S. Walnut St. is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information call 859-235-HOPE. Hope’s Helping Hands is an agency member of God’s Pantry.
Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Closed Sundays.
Narconon. Narconon is an essential business and is open and servicing clients. Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States with heroin and other opiates being the largest contributor. If your loved one is struggling with drug abuse, now is the time to get them the help they need. To learn more about the signs and dangers of heroin addiction by visiting: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drugrehab. Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals at 1- 800-431-1754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.