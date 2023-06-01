Thursday, June 1
Harrison Memorial Hospital will host the Harrison County Health Fair at the Harrison County Middle School gymnasium. Free testing and screening in a wide variety of areas will be offered. This event is open to everyone and is not exclusive to Harrison County residents.
Cynthiana-Harrision County Public Library will host Summer Reading Kickoff from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Drop by the library to pick up a summer reading bag, play games, check out the photo booth and bouncy house, plus much more. This event is for kids and adults, so bring the whole family. Help us make 2023 Summer Reading the best year yet! Summer Reading is June 1-Aug. 1.
Tuesday, June 6
Adult Canvas Painting Program at the library at 5 p.m. We are so excited to have the very talented, Shelley Slade at the library to teach this fun class. She will walk you through how to paint a beautiful picture on canvas. Registration is required for this class, call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Wednesday, June 7
DIY: Glow Jar at the library at 5 p.m. Join us at the library to create your very own glow jar. All supplies and materials will be supplied for this FREE program. No registration required. Program is recommended for school age kids K-5th grade.
Thursday, June 8
Harrison Memorial Hospital will host a free Cancer Survivor Connections Ice Cream Social at the HMH at The Cottages. This event will allow attendees to learn about the programs available at HMH to support cancer survivors and their caregivers. RSVP at 859-235-3510, or by email at msmith@hmhosp.org.
Story Time at the library at 10 a.m. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Adult Canvas Painting Program at the library at 11 a.m. We are so excited to have the very talented, Shelley Slade at the library to teach this fun class. She will walk you through how to paint a beautiful picture on canvas. Registration is required for this class, call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Teen Time: Cupcake Wars at the library at at 4 p.m. Join us for this tasty teen program and see who can design and decorate the best cupcake! We will have someone here to show us some techniques. All supplies will provided for this program. This program is recommended for tweens and teens 6th-12th grade.
SPECIAL NOTICES
Intro To Counted Cross Stitch at the library on Saturday, June 10, from 10-11 a.m . We will have an intro to counted cross stitch and get started on making an I Love Books bookmark. No cross stitch experience needed, you can stay from 10-11 a.m. and Tracye will help you get started on the project and you can finish it at home. This is a free program. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to reserve your spot.
Intro To Diamond Painting at the library on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Join us for a free Diamond Painting class, beginners welcome. We will be creating a Diamond Painted Bookmark. Tracye will help you get started on this project and then you will be able to take it home to finish up. Registration is required, please call (859) 234-4881 to reserve your spot.
The library’s BookMobile will stop at Rev. Ross Park on Saturday, June 10, from noon-3 p.m.
Canvas Painting for School Age at the library on Monday, June 12, at 5 p.m. Join us at the library for a FREE Canvas Painting Class with Shelley Slade. We will learn a painting technique with Q-Tips. Space is limited and registration is required for this class. Call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up. This class is recommended for school age K-5.
The library’s BookMobile will stop at General Store 27N on Tuesday, June 13, from 2-4 p.m.
Adult Salt & Pepper Shaker at the library on Tuesday, June 13, at 5 p.m. The wonderful Kathy Smith-Burberry will be at the library to teach this class. We will be making these cute polka dot salt & pepper shakers, Kathy will be here to guide you every step of the way. This is a FREE program. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Canvas Painting For Teens at the library on Tuesday, June 13, at 5:00 p.m. Join us for this FREE canvas painting class that the talented Shelley Slade will be leading. This class is for teen’s 6th grade-12th grade. Registration is required. Please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Chair Yoga at the library on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Just some of the benefits of chair yoga are improved flexibility, concentration and strength, while boosting your mood, and reducing stress and joint strain. We will be following a video for the class. You will need to bring a small hand towel and water bottle. Chair yoga is good for everyone, no matter your age, shape or size, so join us for this fun class. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881.
Story Time at the library on Thursday, June 15, at 10 am. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Add A Little Spice at the library on Thursday, June 15, from 10-11 a.m. Are you ready to Add A Little Spice to your cooking? June’s spice of the month is Minced Onion. Just drop in during the designated time and pick up your spice bag; each bag includes a generous sample of Minced Onion and several recipes.
Healthy Choices For Every Body at the library on Thursday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. Join Stacey Stephens from the Harrison County Extension Office at the library for her healthy choices class. We will be discussing nutrition and making healthy eating choices. Each month Stacy will cook up a delicious healthy choice for us to sample in class. Registration is required for this class, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
The library will be CLOSED on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.
The library’s BookMobile will stop at Berry on Tuesday, June 20, from 2:30--4 p.m.
Add A Little Spice at the library on Tuesday, June 20, from 4-5 p.m. Are you ready to Add A Little Spice to your cooking? June’s spice of the month is Minced Onion. Just drop in during the designated time and pick up your spice bag; each bag includes a generous sample of Minced Onion and several recipes.
Cooking Through The Calendar at the library on Tuesday, June 20, at 5 p.m. Join Stacey Stephens from the Harrison County Extension Office at the library as we cook our way through the Calendar. Every month she will be demonstrating how to make a healthy and delicious recipe. June’s recipe is Blueberry Cheesecake Bars. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Chair Yoga at the library on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Just some of the benefits of chair yoga are improved flexibility, concentration and strength, while boosting your mood, and reducing stress and joint strain. We will be following a video for the class. You will need to bring a small hand towel and water bottle. Chair yoga is good for everyone, no matter your age, shape or size, so join us for this fun class. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881.
The library’s BookMobile will stop at the Hillside Apartments on Wednesday, June 21, from 2-4 p.m.
Harrison Memorial Hospital will once again sponsor The Longest Day of Play, to be held at Flat Run Veterans Park, June 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Story Time at the library on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Adult Book Group at the library on Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Do you love to read? Discuss Books? Then join our Adult Book group, we read a new book every month and then get together to discuss it. In June, we will be reading After The Storm by Linda Castillo. Books are available at the circulation desk, stop by and pick up your copy today.
Teen Time: Game On at the library on Thursday, June 22, at 4 p.m . Join us for some fun survivor style games at the library. Grab a friend and see if you can survive the challenge. We will have snacks in addition to playing the games. This program is recommended for teens age 6th-12th grade.
Take & Make Wreath Kit at the library on Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Kits will be available at 10:00 am on Monday, June 26th. There are no reserves and kits are available on a first come, first serve basis. The kits are free and you will receive everything you need to make the wreath pictured.
Chair Yoga at the library on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. Just some of the benefits of chair yoga are improved flexibility, concentration and strength, while boosting your mood, and reducing stress and joint strain. We will be following a video for the class. You will need to bring a small hand towel and water bottle. Chair yoga is good for everyone, no matter your age, shape or size, so join us for this fun class. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881.
Hive Time: Bees & Flowers at the library on Wednesday, June 28, at 5 p.m. We will be learning about the special relationship between bees and flowers. We will also be making seed bombs and have a honey tasting. This program is recommended for school age kids ages Kindergarten-5th Grade. No Registration required.
Story Time at the library on Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for children birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Adult Salt & Pepper Shaker at the library on Thursday, June 29, at 11:00 a.m. The wonderful Kathy Smith-Burberry will be at the library to teach this class. We will be making these cute polka dot salt & pepper shakers, Kathywill be here to guide you every step of the way. This is a FREE program. Registration is required, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
Teen Time: Trivia at the library on Thursday, June 29, at 4 p.m. It’s Teen Trivia Time, bring a friend and test your knowledge. Enjoy trivia and snacks, and win prizes. Program recommended for 6th grade up, no registration required.
The 2023 Cynthiana Summer Concert Series is coming up soon! Here’s the line up:
June 9 — Cedar Valley Bluegrass
July 14 — Boogie G and the Titanics
Aug. 11 --Local Music Showcase featuring Americas Perkins, Connor Whitaker and Trudy Sosbe Rose
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday, from 5-6 p.m., at Central Christian Church, located at 205 Riggs Avenue. Call or text Trudy Kelly, 859-954-0341, for more information.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Have you registered your child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library? This is a wonderful program that delivers books to directly to your child’s door. Each month your child will receive an age appropriate book in the mail until their 5th birthday. This program is for children age birth-5th birthday that are residents of Harrison County. You can register your child three ways: stop by the library and complete a registration form, mail the registration form back to the library or imaginationlibrary.com. If you have questions about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, please call 234-4881.
The Order of the Eastern Star meets every first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at 112 S. Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097. Come and visit or call 859-588-8554 for more information.
Comfort Catalog. The Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library has re-purposed its old card catalog into a Comfort Catalog. The library staff will be filling the drawers up full of personal hygiene items: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, tampons, pads, and more. This items are available for free for whomever may need them. It is take what you need, no questions asked. We are asking for community donations to help keep our cabinet stocked. If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the circulation desk at the library. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Text Line. Never miss out on what is happening at the library, join our text line by sending a text message to “BOOKS” for (859) 234-1400.
It’s Back! The 1949 Red Cookbook-Stop by the Harrison County Extension Office and pick up your copy featuring some of Harrison County’s finest Homemaker’s most delicious recipes. Cost is $5
Bookmobile Services. Do you know a shut in or someone that is unable to get out, but would like library services? We offer Bookmobile services, call the library at 234-4881 and ask for Ada.
Summer Reading Basket Giveaway from June 1st — August 1st. There are two ways to be entered into the drawing for our Adult Book Basket. For every nonperishable food item for the community food pantry or for every item that you donate to the library’s comfort catalog you will receive a ticket into the drawing for the book basket. There is no limit to how many tickets you can get for our giveaway. The drawing will be held on Monday, August 7th. The winner will be announced on Facebook and notified by phone.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library Programs. All programs are free. If you need more information about youth programs, contact the library at 234-4881. If you need more information about adult programs, contact Tracye Young at 234-4881. All program information is on our website at cynthianalibrary.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for information about programs.
Crafty Scrappers-Join the scrap booking group at the Harrison County Extension Office the third Friday of each month, at 6 p.m., call the office for details, 859-234-5510.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library Hours. The library is open for regular hours Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any questions call the library at 859-234-4881. Join our text line for weekly updates about programs and what is happening at the library. Text “BOOKS” to 859-234-1400.
HCHS Council. The Site Based Decision Making Council meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month at 4:15 p.m. in the HCHS library.
Adult Knitting-The Harrison County Extension Office is offering adult knitting classes the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month at 6:30 pm at the Extension Office. Meeting dates for September are the 1st and 15th. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m.
The Harrison County Republican Party meets the first Thursday of each month. Meetings are currently scheduled to be held at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library in the community room at 7 p.m. Come and join our efforts here in Harrison County. For more information, contact Mike Fisher 859-234-6394 or Sam Pierce 859-707-8256. This program is not sponsored by the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library.
Kiwanis Club. The Cynthiana Kiwanis Club is looking for new members to help develop a plan to serve and impact the future with ideas and initiatives. Contact kiwanisclubofcynthiana@gmail.com or Mikayla Fryman at 859-954-1372. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. at Biancke’s Restaurant.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum. The Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum has resumed regular hours Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Harrison County Clothing Closet is taking phone orders with curbside delivery at this time. Phone 859-943-9325. Hours are Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. No vouchers are required. Monetary donations may be mailed to HCCC at P.O. Box 124, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Cynthiana, Ky. In-person meetings will be held Wednesdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. at 118 North Walnut Street. For more information call 859-559-5368.
Pop Cans for Humane Society. The Harrison County Humane Society is collecting pop cans to help cover the cost of the spaying and neutering of animals in Harrison County. The trailer is located in the Ken’s New Market parking lot.
Pop Cans. Cynthiana Baptist Church is saving and recycling pop cans for service ministry. There is a can bin in the church’s back lot. Also saving aluminum foil items that can be thrown in the bin too. The church is located at 212 E. Pleasant St., Cynthiana, Ky.
Hope’s Helping Hands Food Bank at 120 S. Walnut St. is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information call 859-235-HOPE. Hope’s Helping Hands is an agency member of God’s Pantry.
Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Closed Sundays.
Narconon. Narconon is an essential business and is open and servicing clients. Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States with heroin and other opiates being the largest contributor. If your loved one is struggling with drug abuse, now is the time to get them the help they need. To learn more about the signs and dangers of heroin addiction by visiting: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drugrehab. Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals at 1- 800-431-1754.
