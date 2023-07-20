THURSDAY, JULY 20
Story Time at the library at 10 a.m. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities.
Story time is recommended for ages birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Teen Time: Kindness Rocks at the library at 4 p.m.
Rock Painting at the library, all supplies will be provided for this program.
You can paint a kind message on your rock or design something cool! You can keep your rock, hide it around town, add it to The Hungry Caterpillar rock project or share it with someone that needs a little kindness.
This is a FREE class and is recommended for teens 6th grade up.
Add A Little Spice at the library from 10-11 a.m. Are you ready to Add A Little Spice to your cooking? July’s spice of the month is Taco Seasoning. Just drop in during the designated time and pick up your spice bag; each bag includes a generous sample of Minced Onion and several recipes.
Healthy Choice For Every Body at the library at 11 a.m. Join Stacey Stephens from the Harrison County Extension Office at the library for her healthy choices class. We will be discussing nutrition and making healthy eating choices. Each month Stacy will cook up a delicious healthy choice for us to sample in class. Registration is required for this class, please call the library at (859) 234-4881 to sign up.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
The Harrison County Republican Party will hold the Annual GOP Picnic at Flat Run Veterans Park from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. We welcome folks to come out and enjoy meeting our local and state candidates and our elected officials. There is no charge for the event. For more information, contact Mike Fisher (859)234-6394 or Sam Pierce (859)707-8256.
FREE Family Movie at Rohs Opera House at 2 p.m. provided by the library. We will be having a FREE Family movie at Rohs. The movie will be completely free and each person that attends will get a small bucket of popcorn for FREE, too! We will be showing The Super Mario Bros. movie. Step in to a world of whimsy, nostalgia and wonder as we follow Mario & Luigi on this animated adventure film based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise. Come help us fill up Rohs Opera House and enjoy this fantastic movie with the whole family! So enjoy a movie and a free bucket of the best popcorn in the state of Kentucky on the library!
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
Love Bug Clips Craft at the library at 5 p.m. We will be crafting and making adorable Love Bug Clips with a kind message. We will be talking about friendship and kindness for this school age program. This program is for recommended for School Age K-5. No Registration.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
Story Time at the library at 10 a.m. We can’t wait to see our friends for stories, songs, learning, and fun activities. Story time is recommended for ages birth-5 years old. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Teen Time: Harry Potter Break Out Room at the library at 4 p.m. Muggles, Wizards, and all are welcome and invited to work together to solve the clues and break out of this Harry Potter Themed break out room. This program is recommended for Teens 6th grade and up.
Adult Book Group at the library at 11 a.m. Do you love to read? Discuss Books? Then join our Adult Book group, we read a new book every month and then get together to discuss it. In July, we will be reading The Yada Yada Prayer Group by Neta Jackson. Books will be available at the circulation desk after June 22, stop by and pick up your copy today.
SPECIAL NOTICES
July Library Hours:
Monday-Thursday 9:00-7:00
Friday 9:00-6:00
Saturday 9:00-5:00
The 2023 Cynthiana Summer Concert Series is here! Here’s the line up:
Aug. 11: Local Music Showcase featuring Americas Perkins, Connor Whitaker and Trudy Sosbe Rose
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday, from 5-6 p.m., at Central Christian Church, located at 205 Riggs Avenue. Call or text Trudy Kelly, 859-954-0341, for more information.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Have you registered your child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library? This is a wonderful program that delivers books to directly to your child’s door. Each month your child will receive an age appropriate book in the mail until their 5th birthday. This program is for children age birth-5th birthday that are residents of Harrison County. You can register your child three ways: stop by the library and complete a registration form, mail the registration form back to the library or imaginationlibrary.com. If you have questions about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, please call 234-4881.
The Order of the Eastern Star meets every first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at 112 S. Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097. Come and visit or call 859-588-8554 for more information.
Comfort Catalog. The Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library has re-purposed its old card catalog into a Comfort Catalog. The library staff will be filling the drawers up full of personal hygiene items: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, tampons, pads, and more. This items are available for free for whomever may need them. It is take what you need, no questions asked. We are asking for community donations to help keep our cabinet stocked. If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the circulation desk at the library. If you have questions, please call the library at 234-4881.
Text Line. Never miss out on what is happening at the library, join our text line by sending a text message to “BOOKS” for (859) 234-1400.
It’s Back! The 1949 Red Cookbook-Stop by the Harrison County Extension Office and pick up your copy featuring some of Harrison County’s finest Homemaker’s most delicious recipes. Cost is $5
Bookmobile Services. Do you know a shut in or someone that is unable to get out, but would like library services? We offer Bookmobile services, call the library at 234-4881 and ask for Ada.
Summer Reading Basket Giveaway from June 1st — August 1st. There are two ways to be entered into the drawing for our Adult Book Basket. For every nonperishable food item for the community food pantry or for every item that you donate to the library’s comfort catalog you will receive a ticket into the drawing for the book basket. There is no limit to how many tickets you can get for our giveaway. The drawing will be held on Monday, August 7th. The winner will be announced on Facebook and notified by phone.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library Programs. All programs are free. If you need more information about youth programs, contact the library at 234-4881. If you need more information about adult programs, contact Tracye Young at 234-4881. All program information is on our website at cynthianalibrary.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for information about programs.
Crafty Scrappers-Join the scrap booking group at the Harrison County Extension Office the third Friday of each month, at 6 p.m., call the office for details, 859-234-5510.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library Hours. The library is open for regular hours Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any questions call the library at 859-234-4881. Join our text line for weekly updates about programs and what is happening at the library. Text “BOOKS” to 859-234-1400.
HCHS Council. The Site Based Decision Making Council meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month at 4:15 p.m. in the HCHS library.
Adult Knitting-The Harrison County Extension Office is offering adult knitting classes the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month at 6:30 pm at the Extension Office. Meeting dates for September are the 1st and 15th. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m.
The Harrison County Republican Party meets the first Thursday of each month. Meetings are currently scheduled to be held at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library in the community room at 7 p.m. Come and join our efforts here in Harrison County. For more information, contact Mike Fisher 859-234-6394 or Sam Pierce 859-707-8256. This program is not sponsored by the Cynthiana-Harrison County Public Library.
Kiwanis Club. The Cynthiana Kiwanis Club is looking for new members to help develop a plan to serve and impact the future with ideas and initiatives. Contact kiwanisclubofcynthiana@gmail.com or Mikayla Fryman at 859-954-1372. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. at Biancke’s Restaurant.
Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum. The Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum has resumed regular hours Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Harrison County Clothing Closet is taking phone orders with curbside delivery at this time. Phone 859-943-9325. Hours are Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. No vouchers are required. Monetary donations may be mailed to HCCC at P.O. Box 124, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Cynthiana, Ky. In-person meetings will be held Wednesdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. at 118 North Walnut Street. For more information call 859-559-5368.
Pop Cans for Humane Society. The Harrison County Humane Society is collecting pop cans to help cover the cost of the spaying and neutering of animals in Harrison County. The trailer is located in the Ken’s New Market parking lot.
Pop Cans. Cynthiana Baptist Church is saving and recycling pop cans for service ministry. There is a can bin in the church’s back lot. Also saving aluminum foil items that can be thrown in the bin too. The church is located at 212 E. Pleasant St., Cynthiana, Ky.
Hope’s Helping Hands Food Bank at 120 S. Walnut St. is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information call 859-235-HOPE. Hope’s Helping Hands is an agency member of God’s Pantry.
Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Closed Sundays.
Narconon. Narconon is an essential business and is open and servicing clients. Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States with heroin and other opiates being the largest contributor. If your loved one is struggling with drug abuse, now is the time to get them the help they need. To learn more about the signs and dangers of heroin addiction by visiting: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drugrehab. Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals at 1- 800-431-1754.
