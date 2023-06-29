Cynthiana’s nonprofit Boyd’s Station Gallery is proud to announce our first themed group show, “Red, White, and Blue.” In this exhibition, which runs from June 24 to July 30, we aim to explore the United States of America, from its natural beauty to its complex history to its rich diversity.
Creative work of eighteen artists from around the state of Kentucky is featured in this exhibition all relating to the show’s theme, whether literally or metaphorically. The jury welcomed works reflecting the colors of the American flag, depicting American landmarks, and expressing political themes, social issues, or personal experiences.
In curating this exhibition, Boyd’s Station Gallery seeks to invite viewers to consider their ideas and emotions about the United States. What does it mean to be American, and how has that meaning changed over time? What does the future hold for our country, and how can we work together to create a more just and equitable society?
Above all, we hope that this exhibition inspires audiences to reflect on the beauty and complexity of our nation and to consider the values that make America, America.
Artists, families, friends and community members are invited to a special opening reception on Saturday, June 24, from 6-9 p.m.
Hours for the gallery are
- Fridays, 4-8 p.m.
- Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.
- Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
