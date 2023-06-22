The downtown picture of Cynthiana, Kentucky, came alive with colorful bouncy castles, the smell of BBQ coming from the food vendors and the vibrant and soul-stirring melodies of the Cedar Valley Bluegrass band, on Friday, June 9.
As part of the Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series, the performance drew an audience, creating an evening filled with music and that hometown community feel.
The Cedar Valley Bluegrass band brought their brand of bluegrass music to the heart of all those in attendance in downtown Cynthiana. Bluegrass is known for its rich harmonies, intricate instrumentals, and heartfelt lyrics, and the band pulled the audience in with their performance.
Mark Stubbs, a member of the band, shared his enthusiasm for the event.
”We were just so excited, and we thought it went great! We hired a professional sound guy to come down and work the sound board for us…and the crowd was great! There were so many people there and there were a lot of people that stayed,” he said.
The concert commenced as the sun neared the horizon, casting a warm glow on the crowd that gathered downtown. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as the Cedar Valley Bluegrass band took the stage.
Laughter rang out of children as they ran around jumping on bouncy castles. The air was filled with the smell of barbecue from Joe Joe Hinton’s and Wood Shack BBQ’s trucks.
As the first notes resonated through the air, the toe-tapping melodies and heartfelt lyrics filled the streets of Cynthiana. The band’s seamless collaboration, virtuosic solos and infectious energy created an irresistible urge to get up and dance, which many people did. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“You know bluegrass music is something that you either love it or you hate it,” Stubbs said. “I was a little concerned about going in there because they have never had a bluegrass band perform before, but the crowd seemed to love it.”{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Tomi Jean Clifford of the Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce said the environment downtown created a perfect feeling for the evening. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}”It was a great turnout, and the weather was beautiful,” he said.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series serves as another form of catalyst for bringing the community together. The event not only showcases talented musicians from across our region, but also provides an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to connect, relax, and revel in the joys of live music and the feeling of small-town America. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}In addition to the performance by the Cedar Valley Bluegrass band, the event featured 12 vendors, offering a variety of food, treats, handmade crafts, and local goods. The presence of these vendors added a vibrant and festive atmosphere to the concert, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Mark Stubbs and his bandmates left an indelible mark on the community, igniting a passion for bluegrass music that will resonate long after the final notes faded away.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}As the Summer Concert Series continues to thrive, events like these serve as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together, fostering a sense of belonging and unity. Thanks to the dedication of the Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and the exceptional talent of the Cedar Valley Bluegrass band, the residents of Cynthiana experienced an evening of unforgettable entertainment and cherished memories.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The Summer Concert Series will continue to impress, with another performance on the horizon. On July 14, downtown will come alive once again, as Boogie G and the Titantics take center stage. {/span}
