47 years of finger lickin' good

Mike and Teresa Davis had not been to Cynthiana prior to being encouraged to open a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in the small Central Kentucky town.
Teresa, who was 25 years old at the time and a native of Berea, said she had heard of Cynthiana, but certainly hadn’t been there. Mike, 30, was from Georgia and Cynthiana was no where on his radar. Teresa was teaching in Madison County and Mike worked for the tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds.
They were basically newlyweds, having been married only a couple of years when the opportunity for a Kentucky franchise of the famed finger lickin’ good fried chicken came open.
That was February 1975. And in October of the same year, the Davises opened their first store.
It was located in the corner building of the Howard’s Shopping Center at Harrison Square, where the Dollar Tree is now.
While the store eventually moved across the road, the Davises continued as the owners and operators for 47 years.
Their 1975 opening in Cynthiana was followed in 1983 with a second store in Dry Ridge.
For the last 47 years, Teresa has kept the books and did payroll, initially with just the Cynthiana store, but picked up Dry Ridge when it became apart of their repertoire.
The Davises have two children, Rachel, 43, and Charlie 40. They also have five grandchildren.
Ten years ago, Charlie returned to Cynthiana from Las Vegas to help with the family business. Charlie and his partner Nichole worked both restaurants. When they started their family, Nichole stepped away to be home with their children.
During this time, both stores were rebuilt and all new computer systems were added.
Mike tells the story of Charlie answering the phone about six years ago. The caller wanted first to speak with Mike, but when Charlie said he was the son and was helping in the business, the caller said he was interested in purchasing the two stores.
Mike said Charlie stammered a bit and said ‘Well, I’m working here and I have a family. I don’t think my dad will be interested.’
Mike said it was Charlie’s decision to continue in the family business.
Four years later, there was a repeat of the first offer to purchase. This time Charlie and his parents decided it was time to get out of the chicken business.
Now Cynthiana and Dry Ridge KFC/Taco Bell are part of the 1,189 other stores owned by KBP Brands.
Mike and Teresa agreed that had the labor market not become so difficult to deal with, they probably would have continued.
“The people of Cynthiana have been very welcoming to us,” Teresa said.
“Our roots are in Cynthiana, roots that I never had before,” said Mike, who was from a military family and moved around. “This is the only home we’ve ever had. We would never leave Cynthiana.”
Mike and Teresa did the math on the number of employees they have had along the way. The best estimate is that in Cynthiana alone there have been about 5,000. Double that number for Dry Ridge.
“We have no regrets here,” Mike said.
He said that KFC has been good for his family with daughter Rachel even working in the KFC headquarters for a while.
Rachel and her husband Kurt Riddell live in Oldham County with their two boys, Jack and Sam.
Charlie and Nichole live in Georgetown with their three children, Max, Ben and Alice.
