Please join the children and grandchildren of J Frank and Wanda (Cordray) Marsh in celebrating the couples’ 50th Wedding Anniversary. Family and friends are invited to an Open House on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church to commemorate this joyous occasion with the couple.
