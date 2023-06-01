Bluegrass band to headline SCS on June 9

If the weather cooperates, the first Summer Concert Series event for 2023 will take place on Friday, June 9, on Court Street, in downtown Cynthiana.
The first scheduled SCS event, that was to have featured Bek and the Star Lighters, was canceled due to impending bad weather.
On June 9, a five-member Bluegrass band will be the featured performers and are set to begin at 7 p.m.
Cedar Valley Bluegrass has been together for about a year and a half and will take the stage, locally, for the first time.
“Hopefully, this event will open some doors for us down the road,” said band member and bass player, Mark Stubbs.
He said the band plays both Bluegrass/Gospel and straight Bluegrass and rehearses at least once a week.
“I look at some video we have when we first started playing together and compare it with how we play now and there is a huge improvement,” Stubbs said. “We are very much looking forward to playing in our hometown.”
Speaking of “hometown,” two other members of the band are natives to Cynthiana and Harrison County, with two more members hailing from Pendleton County.
Julie Whalen Muth is the lead singer for the group and also plays the acoustic Guitar. She and Patrick Hill join Stubbs as being from Harrison County. Hill is the banjo player and also lends some back-up vocal support.
The two members from Falmouth include Neal Holmes and Brad Barger. Holmes plays the rhythm guitar and adds vocals. Barger handles the mandolin and dobro and also adds vocals.
The venue’s vendors will open for business at 6 p.m. Field and Main Bank are once again the primary sponsors for the SCS. Besides the food and drink, as well as artisan vendors, there will also be a Kids Zone.
Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, as there is no seating provided.
