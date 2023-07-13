William Shakespeare is coming to Cynthiana, according to Rohs Theatre Company director Becky Smith.
Smith, a long-time veteran of acting, producing and directing, particularly with Shakespeare, has announced a casting call for Sunday, July 16, at the Rohs Opera House’s Aelian Hall. The auditions will begin at 4 p.m. and extend to 7 p.m.
The Tragedy of Hamlet, The Prince of Denmark, will be performed by the soon-to-be-determined cast with five curtain calls in early November, again over two weekends.
Smith says the auditions will be made as comfortable as possible for the actors.
“Please bring a Shakespeare monologue you have prepared, not memorized,” she said. “Only something you are comfortable with. Any monologue that is not from Hamlet will be great.”
Smith said once the cast is selected, the troop will rehearse about three days a week, at most.
“We rehearse two to three days a week, usually Mondays and Thursdays and we may pick up a Sunday here or there,” she said.
Smith has no shortage of experience dealing with all things Shakespeare.
Smith, the Artistic Director for Rohs Theatre Company, is directing the play and has an extensive background in Shakespeare. She is one of the founding members of Shakespeare in the Park in Lexington.
She also starred in its first production as Rosalind in As You Like it. She continued to act, direct and artistic direct for the festival a total of 14 years...having acted in Hamlet twice as Queen Gertrude.
“This wonderful opportunity will be so much fun,” Smith said. “Our script is an abridged version that holds true to all the familiar parts of Hamlet, and moves at an exciting pace. Please come play with us and find out what all the magic is about!”
The specific dates for Hamlet, which will be performed on the main stage at the Rohs Opera House, will be Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-12.
