The faces of hundreds of Cynthiana and Harrison Countians bore sadness as they waved flags, covered their hearts and wiped tears from their eyes during a processional as it passed through Cynthiana, Tuesday at noon. The Fayette County Coroner’s vehicle, which carried the body of deceased Deputy Caleb Conley to Ware Funeral Home, was escorted by nearly 200 units.
Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley, 35, was shot and killed on Monday evening while making a routine traffic stop on I-75.
Conley, 35, leaves behind a young family; his wife, Rachel, and two children.
According to a Kentucky State Police citation, Conley was approaching a vehicle at the 127 exit ramp on I-75 South about 5 p.m. when the driver, Steven Sheangshang, allegedly turned and fired a shot striking the deputy.
Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said in a Monday evening press conference that Conley was a deputy for four years and he served in the U.S. Army for eight years prior to joining the Scott County Sheriff staff.
“We just ask that everyone keep our family, his family, in your thoughts and prayers,” Hampton said.
He described Conley as a very active deputy who took his role as a law enforcement officer very seriously. “He loved this job and he was good at it,” Hampton said. “He was a damn good deputy. He loved his job. A coward came through our county and took his life.”
Tpr. J.L. Satterly with Post 12 at Frankfort confirmed Monday evening that Sheangshang was in custody.
According to reports, Sheangshang fled the scene and went to 104 River Run Court in Georgetown where he stole a vehicle at gunpoint from Gary and Rebecca McQuain after he forced his way into their residence. He left that residence and headed to Lexington where he allegedly shot another subject before taking that person’s vehicle.
Sheangshang was taken into custody at 860 Charles Ave. in Lexington where a .44 magnum revolver was located along with six spent cartridges in a trash can.
He faces multiple charges starting with murder of a police office, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto), first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence. He was also served a warrant from a previous incident charging him with second-degree burglary.
Sheangshang is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center without bond.
Gov. Andy Beshear released the following statement Monday evening, “Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people. This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful.”
The incidents remain under investigation of the Kentucky State Police.
